'Siesta Key' Star Chloe Trautman Ties the Knot With Fiance Chris Long

The couple's intimate beachside ceremony in Florida is attended by the newlywed's closest family and friends as well as the 26-year-old TV star's 'Siesta Key' co-stars.

Feb 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Siesta Key" star Chloe Trautman is officially Mrs. Long now. On Sunday, February 20, the reality TV star took to Instagram to announce that she married her fiance Chris Long in a beachside ceremony.

In the Instagram post, Chloe could be seen sharing an embrace with her now-husband Chris. For the big day, she looked stunning in a white full-sleeved gown complete with lace detail. She traded it for an equally gorgeous jumpsuit for the couple's reception.

The intimate nuptials in Florida was attended by the newlywed's closest family and friends. Also among the guests were Chloe's co-stars Juliette Porter, Amanda Miller and Madisson Hausburg.

Last month, Chloe shared with her followers photos from her fun-filled bridal shower which was held at a wine bar in Sarasota, Florida. "Had the most magical day celebrating with all my favorite ladies," she wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you to my best friend and matron of honor @kenzielautenschlager for helping throw the most incredible shower filled with so much love. I love you," she added.

Chloe and Chris got engaged on the Fairyland trail in Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah back in November. "Chris took us on an 8.2 mile loop trail that was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life--mentally and physically," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

"The emotional release after finishing this hike was indescribable. As I was standing at the overlook reflecting over all the emotions I felt throughout this hike, I heard Chris say my name and I turned around and there he was down on one knee," she went on to say.

The TV star also admitted that she broke down in tears and "kind of blacked out" when Chris proposed to her. While viewers of "Siesta Key" have yet to meet Chris on TV, Chloe stated in her post that she knew the entrepreneur was "the one" from the very beginning.

Of the unique emerald ring that Chris presented to her, Chloe explained, "Emeralds are associated with the heart chakra and hold many metaphysical properties some which include compassion, balance, wisdom, patience and universal love. And those who are close to me know I have been obsessed with emeralds for quite sometime now. This ring holds so much love."