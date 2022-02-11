Adele Teases Having Baby With Rich Paul While Addressing Engagement Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Easy on Me' hitmaker first sparked engagement rumors with her sports agent boyfriend on Tuesday, February 8 after she flashed a massive diamond ring at the 2022 Brit Awards.

AceShowbiz - Adele apparently is ready to start a family with Rich Paul. When addressing engagement rumors surrounding her and her boyfriend, the "Easy on Me" hitmaker took an opportunity to tease about having a baby with him.

The 33-year-old, who shares son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, opened up about her family plans when appearing on "Graham Norton Show" on Thursday, February 10. "It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children - I only just feel like I've caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son," she said.

When host Graham asked about her delayed Las Vegas residency, Adele made sure that the rescheduled shows will take place this year because she might be pregnant afterwards. "It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I've got plans for next year... Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby?" she explained.

The "Someone Like You" songstress went on to admit that the reason behind the postponement had nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. "I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time," she elaborared.

"I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-a**ed show, and I can't do that," the mother of one continued. "People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn't want to be doing it. I've never done anything like that in my life and I'm not going to start now."

Adele said she will announce new dates when "everything will definitely be ready." She pointed out, "The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can't in case we are not ready in time."

Meanwhile, Adele decided to stay mum on Rich Paul engagement rumors. "If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't?" the English native asked.

The rumors first emerged after Adele attended the 2022 Brit Awards on Tuesday. At that time, she was seen rocking a massive diamond ring on the red carpet. That night was also special for the singer/songwriter since she took home awards of Artist of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year for her chart-topping album "30" as well as Song of the Year for her hit "Easy on Me".