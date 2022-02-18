 
 

'Yellowstone' Actor Skips SAG Awards After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

Paramount Television
Forrie J. Smith, who is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at the 2022 SAG Awards alongside his 'Yellowstone' castmates, says, 'I'm not vaccinated, I will not get vaccinated.'

  • Feb 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Yellowstone" actor Forrie J. Smith will not attend the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Award due to COVID-19 rules. For this year's event, all attendees are required to be vaccinated against the virus, but Smith makes it clear that he won't get vaccinated.

"I want to apologize to y'all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards," Smith told his Instagram followers in a now-deleted post. "I mean no offense to anyone. I'm not vaccinated, and it's a requirement to be vaccinated."

The 62-year-old, who is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series alongside his "Yellowstone" castmates, added, "I'm not vaccinated, I will not get vaccinated." He continued, "I haven't been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don't vaccinate my dogs, I don't vaccinate my horses. I've never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities… It's just my beliefs. I just don't believe in that stuff. Whatever."

On the Paramount Network series, Smith plays senior ranch hand, Lloyd Pierce. He was upped as a series regular in season 3 after having a recurring role for the first two seasons.

The nomination marks the show's first nod after being on the air for four seasons. The show is up against "Succession, "Squid Game", "The Morning Show" and "The Handmaid's Tale".

In addition to Smith, other actors who are listed as nominees as part of the "Yellowstone" SAG Award ensemble nomination are Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Ian Bohen, Eden Brolin, Kevin Costner, Hugh Dillon, Luke Grimes, Hassie Harrison, Cole Hauser, Jen Landon, Finn Little, Brecken Merrill, Will Patton, Piper Perabo, Kelly Reilly, Denim Richards, Taylor Sheridan and Jefferson White.

Winners of the 2022 SAG Awards will be announced on February 27 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

