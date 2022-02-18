 
 

Sofia Jirau Makes History as First Victoria's Secret's Model With Down Syndrome: 'No Limits'

In her statement, the Puerto Rican model expresses her gratitude to the lingerie company for making her dream 'come true' and seeing her as a model 'without limits.'

  • Feb 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sofia Jirau has set a new history in the modeling industry. The Puerto Rican model has become the first Victoria's Secret's model with Down syndrome for a new underwear line and campaign.

The 24-year-old beauty took to her Instagram account to share the news. Along with a black-and-white photo of herself modeling Victoria's Secret bra, she wrote in Spanish, "One day I dreamed of it, I worked for it and today it's a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret. I am Victoria's Secret's first model with Down syndrome!"

"Thank you Victoria's Secret for seeing me as a model who has #NoLimits and making me part of the inclusive Love Cloud Collection campaign," Sofia expressed her gratitude. The model, who made her debut at New York Fashion Week in 2020, added, "Inside and out, there are no limits."

Sofia's followers quickly jumped into the comment section to congratulate her. "Thank you for being a part of our #VSFamily," Victoria's Secret's official Instagram account commented, while someone else said, "U go girl!!!"

In addition to Sofia, the campaign features 17 other women of different ages, body types and backgrounds. Hailey Baldwin, Adut Akech, Taylor Hill, Valentina Sampaio and Paloma Elsesser are among those featured.

Of the campaign, Victoria Secret's chief creative director Raul Martinez said in a statement, "Love Cloud Collection is a major moment in the brand's evolution." Raul went on to add, "From the cast of incredible women that bring the collection to life, to the incredible inclusive spirit on set, this campaign is an important part of the new Victoria's Secret standard we are creating."

The news came after the company announced in June 2021 that they would be getting rid of their "Angel" title and launching the VS Collective that is "an ever-growing group of accomplished women who share a common passion to drive positive change." The initial group included "accomplished" women like Priyanka Chopra and soccer star Megan Rapinoe. It has since expanded to include the likes of Hailey, Bella Hadid and Naomi Osaka.

