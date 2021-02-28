 
 

Kellan Lutz and Wife Welcome Baby Girl

Kellan Lutz and Wife Welcome Baby Girl
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Twilight' actor and his wife Brittany officially become first-time parents as the couple welcome a bouncing baby girl, roughly a year after her heartbreaking miscarriage.

  • Feb 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany have welcomed their first child together.

The 35-year-old actor, who announced the pair were expecting a baby during an Instagram Live steam back in September (20), revealed their baby girl, named Ashtyn Lilly, was born on 22 February.

Brittany wrote on Instagram, "The day she came into the world it was snowing, raining, and freezing, but that night she was born and we woke up to sun, clear skies, and winter melting away."

"It was so symbolic considering this time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine. She ushered in a new season for us and we love her beyond comprehension."

She concluded her post, shared Friday (26Feb21), "God redeems. He restores. He never leaves us broken-hearted, we just have to give Him the broken pieces and what He turns it into? Wow. (sic)"

  See also...

"Twilight" star Kellan reposted Brittany's message and simply added, "Birth is amazing!!!"

Ashtyn Lilly is the first child for the couple, which has been married since 2017, and comes almost one year since Kellan and Brittany sadly suffered a miscarriage in early 2020.

The couple turned to their faith to help cope after losing their unborn daughter six months into Brittany's pregnancy.

"There is no easy way, but I'm just so grateful for our faith and sharing the blood of Jesus Christ," he told LaPalme Magazine. "We don't have all the understanding in the world. There are some tough days where you'll see the sonogram, and you'll see her cute little nose that she had. But then again, we are so grateful she is in heaven, and we remind ourselves that she didn't have to come into this world and deal with heartbreak, and she gets to be with Jesus. It's bittersweet."

You can share this post!

Chrishell Stause Accuses Keo Motsepe of 'Playing Victim' Following Split

Fashion Mogul Fred Segal Dies at 87
Related Posts
Kellan Lutz 'Excited' Over Wife's Pregnancy Months After Devastating Miscarriage

Kellan Lutz 'Excited' Over Wife's Pregnancy Months After Devastating Miscarriage

Kellan Lutz Shares Plan to Have Baby With Wife Again Following Miscarriage

Kellan Lutz Shares Plan to Have Baby With Wife Again Following Miscarriage

Kellan Lutz's Wife on Her Miscarriage: 'I've Worked SO Hard to Remain Soft'

Kellan Lutz's Wife on Her Miscarriage: 'I've Worked SO Hard to Remain Soft'

Kellan Lutz's Wife on Pain of Miscarriage: It Did Birth a New Version of Me

Kellan Lutz's Wife on Pain of Miscarriage: It Did Birth a New Version of Me

Most Read
Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash
Celebrity

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey

K. Michelle Rants on Instagram After Wendy Williams Mocks Her Botched Butt Implants

K. Michelle Rants on Instagram After Wendy Williams Mocks Her Botched Butt Implants

CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash

CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash

NBA YoungBoy's Mom Blasts Wendy Williams for Commenting on Son and Yaya Mayweather's Relationship

NBA YoungBoy's Mom Blasts Wendy Williams for Commenting on Son and Yaya Mayweather's Relationship

Jayda Cheaves Clarifies Why She's Selling Jeep Gifted by Lil Baby

Jayda Cheaves Clarifies Why She's Selling Jeep Gifted by Lil Baby

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Rips Him for Refusing to 'Protect' Daughter From 'Threats'

6ix9ine's Ex Sara Molina Rips Him for Refusing to 'Protect' Daughter From 'Threats'

King Von's Manager Doesn't Want Rapper's Alleged Shooter to Be Sent to Jail

King Von's Manager Doesn't Want Rapper's Alleged Shooter to Be Sent to Jail

6ix9ine Shades Cardi B Over Drugging and Robbing Scandal

6ix9ine Shades Cardi B Over Drugging and Robbing Scandal

Nick Cannon's Alleged Baby Mama Reveals Gender of Their Twins

Nick Cannon's Alleged Baby Mama Reveals Gender of Their Twins

Trisha Yearwood Tests Positive for COVID-19, Garth Brooks: We Will Ride Through This Together

Trisha Yearwood Tests Positive for COVID-19, Garth Brooks: We Will Ride Through This Together