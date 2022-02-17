A1 Bentley and Lyrica Anderson Fight Over Their Past Infidelities in 'Marriage Boot Camp' Trailer

VH1 TV

AceShowbiz - "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition" has unveiled a trailer for its upcoming all-new season. Shared on Wednesday, February 16, the new footage features four new hip-hop couples, K. Michelle and Kastan, Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn, Lyrica Anderson and A1 Bentley as well as Gangsta Boo and Emmet.

In the trailer, A1 and Lyrica can be seen discussing their past infidelities. "She has stepped out. I have stepped out. But for some reason, hers don't count," A1 tells resident counselor Dr. Ish Major and the established Judge Lynn Toler.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Lyrica is yelling, "Take your long lumpy booty out of here" to another housemate. Despite their participation, the couple didn't seem to be able to save their marriage. She filed for divorce from A1 in January after filming the reality TV show.

The ups and downs in their relationship played out on "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood". Back in 2018. Lyrica was accused of having an affair with Nicki Minaj's ex Safaree Samuels when she was pregnant with her son Ocean. She even took a paternity test to show that A1 was the father. In the sixth season of the show, A1 allegedly had an affair with Summer Bunni that caused their split.

The pair also got candid about their marital problems on "The Conversation". "I did you wrong, made a mistake, cheated, you couldn't get over it," A1 said to his wife. "When someone makes a mistake, you're just done? Because if that's the case you can be single for forever."

"I just have a really hard time being with someone that I don't think it going to be completely faithful," Lyrica said. "We haven't officially got divorced. I don't really know what's gonna end up happening. For now, there's a lot of co-parenting going on, of course, we have Ocean. He is the first priority and it’s not about us right now. It's about him, he's 1, he's innocent and it's fair to just be the best mom and dad."