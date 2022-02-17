 
 

Akon's Ex Tricia Ana Gets 20 Stitches Following Brawl At Hollywood Hills Party

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star and an unnamed woman reportedly get into a heated confrontation at a Super Bowl party inside a private residence in Hollywood Hills.

AceShowbiz - It's a night out gone wrong for Akon's ex Tricia Ana. According to a new report, she was involved in a brutal brawl at a Super Bowl party in Hollywood Hills that got her face slashed.

TMZ stated that on Sunday, February 13, Tricia and an unnamed woman got into a heated confrontation inside a private residence in Hollywood Hills, where she was partying with a group of friends. Things quickly escalated as they got physical with each other.

"Both women exchanging blow after blow," the news outlet claimed. A source further stated that a third person got involved in the chaos with someone slashing the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star across the face.

Tricia was reportedly treated at a nearby hospital where she was given 20 stitches. Police were also called during the incident.

Not stopping there, Tricia also lost her necklace during the fight. In a video obtained by the news outlet, a man could be seen pocketing the jewelry, which is allegedly worth more than $15k.

No one has been arrested in connection to the assault, but authorities are investigating.

Tricia took to her Instagram account to share an update on her condition. "I just thought I would put a post out cause everyone's so concerned. I put Mederma, so thank you for the suggestions. Everyone is so sweet. So, thank you guys for all the kind DMs," so she wrote on Tuesday, February 15.

Tricia used to be one of Akon's seven wives. They got married in a private ceremony in Africa years ago, though it was reported that they were never legally married. The pair sparked split rumors in September 2019 after some photos that surfaced online featured Tricia getting cozy with a mystery man.

One of the snaps saw her licking the head of the man while giving fans a clear look at her ample cleavage. Meanwhile, the second image featured the unidentified man putting his arm around her shoulders while posing for the camera.

