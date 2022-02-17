Kim Zolciak Defends Daughters Amid 'Nasty' Plastic Surgery Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

In a new Instagram post, the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum reveals that she's surprised to find some 'nasty comments and assumptions' about her 'beautiful baby girls.'

AceShowbiz - Kim Zolciak is jumping into her daughters' defense. The Bravo personality made use of her Instagram account to clap back at online trolls accusing her daughters of undergoing plastic surgery.

In a post on Wednesday, February 16, Kim shared that she was surprised to find some "nasty comments and assumptions" after she posted pictures of her "beautiful baby girls." Alongside side-by-side pictures of her daughters, the TV star wrote, "Wow I can't even post a picture of my beautiful baby girls @briellebiermann @arianabiermann without the nasty comments and assumptions!!"

"Let's be clear here … my daughters read your stupid a** comments and quite frankly I am appalled at the fact that some of you are flat out computer bullies that are bored to tears and have nothing better to do then to take time out of YOUR day to write something negative!" she added. "Can you imagine if you did something positive instead?!!"

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum insisted that her "daughters have NEVER EVER had work done other than their lips! PERIOD!!!!!!" She explained, "Ariana has worked her ass off to get healthy and fit and Brielle is only a few months out of major jaw surgery (jaw broken in 5 places) and couldn't chew food for months ….. so clearly Brielle lost weight during the process!!!! Nobody had liposuction that's obsurd!!"

"I know it's hard to believe they are that beautiful without any work done but can you believe they are even more beautiful on the inside!! TRUST THAT!" Kim added. "So next time you want to write a nasty rude comment … take a deep breath and remember what you give out in this world you get back double! It's simply a boomerang affect."

Concluding her lengthy message, the "Don't Be Tardy…" star noted, "Sending love and light to you all! It's obvious some of you really need it."

Back in 2018, Kim also defended Brielle after the latter was accused of going under the knife. "All these people [who] think she's had all this plastic surgery crack me up. She's 21 years old. Get a life. She did her lips and that's it," Kim claimed.

Of Ariana, Kim said, "She has a much different personality than Brielle. So I've always had to kind of monitor Ariana's social media, delete comments, delete comments off of my page, because she's a lot more sensitive."