Bob Saget's Family Sues Officials to Block Further Release of Death Records

The late 'Full House' star's wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters file a lawsuit to request an injunction to keep records pertaining to the investigation into Bob's death confidential.

Feb 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Bob Saget's family is attempting to protect their privacy in the wake of the comedian's passing. The late actor's wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer Saget, are suing authorities to prevent release of further information regarding Bob's cause of death.

On Tuesday, February 15, attorneys representing the family filed the lawsuit in Orange County against Orange County's sheriff and the medical examiner's office. According to the complaint, "certain news and media outlets have filed or plan to file public records requests" and the family is requesting an injunction to keep those materials confidential.

"In the process of these investigations, Defendants created records which include photographs, video recordings, audio recordings, statutorily protected autopsy information, and all other statutorily protected information," the lawsuit states. "Upon information and belief, some of these Records graphically depict Mr. Saget, his likeness or features, or parts of him, and were made by Defendants during Defendants' investigations."

The lawsuit claims that the release of such information would cause the family to "suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress." The Sagets have asked for a temporary injunction while the court rules on whether to permanently block the release of information about his death.

Brian Bieber, an attorney representing the Saget family, said in a statement, "In order to protect the Saget family's privacy, today on their behalf, I filed for an injunction to prevent the disclosure of any photographs or videos of Mr. Saget made by the authorities during their investigation."

"The facts of the investigation should be made public, but these materials should remain private out of respect for the dignity of Mr. Saget and his family," the statement continued. "It's very simple - from a human and legal standpoint - the Saget family's privacy rights outweigh any public interest in disclosure of this sensitive information."

Bob was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, south of Orlando, Florida on January 9. His autopsy report was then released, revealing that he had tested positive for COVID-19, but his cause of death was head trauma. He suffered multiple fractures after likely hitting the "posterior aspect of his head" in an unwitnessed fall.

The "Full House" alum also had an enlarged heart, 95% blocked on one side. While no drugs or alcohol were involved in his passing, his systems contained Clonazepam/Klonopin, which is taken for seizures, panic disorders and anxiety, the report shows. Additionally, the antidepressant Trazodone was found in his system, the report said.