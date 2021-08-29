'Downton Abbey' Sequel to See Iconic Character Die in Tear-Jerking Scene

ITV Movie

An iconic character at the Highclere Castle is rumored to meet their end in an emotional scene when the second big-screen installment comes out next year.

Aug 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - An iconic "Downton Abbey" character will be killed off in the film sequel.

The tear-jerking scenes for the second movie based on the hit TV period drama have been filmed, with sources claiming creator Julian Fellowes "has made this death so poignant."

The insider added to The Sun newspaper, "Those who have seen the scenes said they are so emotional."

"They will really leave fans in floods. It's heartbreak at Highclere Castle and there won't be a dry eye in cinemas."

No clues have been given as to who will die, but fans of the show could be fearing for Dame Maggie Smith's Dowager Countess of Grantham.

Other characters who could meet their maker include Lord Grantham (Hugh Bonneville), Lady Mary Crawley (Michelle Dockery), and butler Carson (Jim Carter).

The "Downton Abbey" sequel is slated for release in March 2022 and follows the first movie in 2019, which proved to be a critical and commercial hit.

Dominic West, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, and Nathalie Baye have joined the returning stars for the sequel.

Before Maggie Smith agreed to reprise her role for the second movie, insiders claimed producers were worried it would be impractical for the 86-year-old actress to return due to health concerns amid the pandemic.

In a moving scene in the last film, Smith's Dowager Countess told her granddaughter that she was sick and "may not have long to live."