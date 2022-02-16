Sarah Jessica Parker Talks About the Absence of 'The Actress That Played the Role' of Samantha

Bravo TV

On 'Sex and the City' reboot 'And Just Like That…', it is revealed that Kim Cattrall's character Samantha Jones moved to London and cut ties with the group.

AceShowbiz - Sarah Jessica Parker addressed Kim Cattrall's absence on "And Just Like That…". Without even mentioning Kim's name amid their feud, Sarah discussed the matter during her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen".

In the Monday night, February 14 episode, Andy asked the actress about the matter. "I loved how the show handled Samantha's absence, and every time a text came though I felt like the heart of Samantha came through -- she had a lot of heart," Andy gushed. "How did you feel in the end about how you all handled that? You kept her alive," he added.

To that, SJP responded, "Yeah, well, I think... I can take no credit to how we handled it, except that I got to convey the messages since they're not spoken." She added, "But it is Michael Patrick King who is our showrunner and our head writer, and his extraordinary group of amazingly talented writers."

The actress continued, "It was an idea because Samantha is not gone. The actress that played the role is no longer playing that role, but... people aren't absent from you life when you don't want them to be, you know?"

SJP noted that Michael handled Samantha's absence "with grace and dignity and respect, and love and affection for that character." She added, "I thought it mimicked many friendships that, you know, challenge each other, and struggle, and want to remain connected in a way, because it's too painful."

On "And Just Like That…", it was revealed that Samantha moved to London and cut ties with the group. She made the decision because she was upset that she had been dropped as publicist for Carrie Bradshaw's book.

Later in the final episode of season 1 of the "Sex and the City" reboot, Carrie and Samantha appear to bury the hatchet. Through text, they agreed to meet up for a drink.