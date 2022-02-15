Meghan McCain Fires Back at 'Pathetic' Joy Behar for 'Trolling' Her Valentine's Day Photo

WENN/Joseph Marzullo Celebrity

When slamming her former 'The View' co-host, the daughter of the late Senator John McCain also likens exiting the show to 'having ex's who won't stop drunk texting you.'

AceShowbiz - Meghan McCain is still beefing with Joy Behar despite no longer working together. After her former "The View" co-host "trolled" her Valentine's Day photo, the conservative columnist was quick to fire back at the 79-year-old.

On Monday, February 14, Meghan first took to Twitter to share a photo of herself with her husband. "Happy Valentine's Day Ben @bdomenech - I love you and am grateful every day for the life we have together," she gushed alongside the snap.

An online critic, however, was less than impressed by the post. "Does every thought and sentiment need to be on Twitter?" asked the troll. Joy suddenly chimed in by simply responding, "Apparently."

Joy has deleted her reply, but Meghan managed to screengrab it. Sharing screenshots of the former's tweet, Meghan argued, "Imagine spending your Valentines Day trolling your ex colleagues tweet about her husband."

When Fox News co-host and weather anchor Janice Dean pointed out that Joy "can't quit you," Meghan called her ex-colleauge "pathetic." The daughter of the late Senator John McCain also claimed that Joy's action "creeps me out."

Meghan McCain slammed Joy Behar for trolling her Valentine's Day post.

Meanwhile, in a since-deleted post, Meghan likened exiting "The View" to "having ex's who won't stop drunk texting you."

Meghan announced her exit from the ABC daytime talk show in July 2021. In her new memoir "Bad Republican", she admitted that left the show because it triggered her "postpartum anxiety."

"In my four years there, I was the target of plenty of shade -- too much to even begin to recount -- and then I also experienced more toxic, direct and purposeful hostility," Meghan elaborated in her book. Of former co-host Whoopi Goldberg, she said, "She had made a promise to my father that she would look after me, and she kept her word for the first two years that I was on the show."

"The thing about Whoopi, though, is that she yields so much power in culture and television, and once she turns on you, it can create unfathomable tension at the table," she further explained. "I found her open disdain for me more and more difficult to manage as the years went on and it became more frequent."