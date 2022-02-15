 
 

Kanye West Sends Kim Kardashian a Truck Full of Roses as Valentine's Day Gift After Julia Fox Split

The 44-year-old rapper and fashion designer shoots his shot with his estranged wife, who is currently dating Pete Davidson, after ending his whirlwind romance with the 'Uncut Gems' actress.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is trying his best to get Kim Kardashian back. Shortly after Julia Fox's representative confirmed their split, the "Donda" artist sent his estranged wife a truck full of roses as a Valentine's Day gift.

On Monday, February 14, the hip-hop mogul shared on Instagram some photos of a black truck filled with red roses. He tagged the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum on the pictures, which he captioned, "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR," along with rose emojis.

Kanye's attempt to shoot his shot with Kim arrived after Julia's representative announced their breakup. In a released statement, the rep stated, "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together."

Prior to this, the Yeezy designer let everyone know that he has nothing against his estranged wife despite hating her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson. "I DON'T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE'LL BE BACK TOGETHER," he declared on Instagram.

"I NEVER HAD ANYTHING AGAINST DAILYMAIL I GOT LOVE FOR EVERYONE IN THE MEDIA AND I WISH YOU ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD," the father of four added. "I SPEAK DIRECTLY TO THE MEDIA OUTLETS THE SAME WAY A BALL PLAYER SPEAKS TO THE REFS."

"THE WORLD IS OUR COURT LIKE A BASKETBALL COURT AND THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY," Kanye continued. "HAPPY VALENTINES."

Kanye, who dated Julia for about six weeks, previously traded shots with Kim on Instagram over their parenting issues. Earlier this month, Kanye called out the reality TV star publicly for letting their 8-year-old daughter North have a TikTok account.

"The Kardashians" star then fired back at her ex, accusing him of manipulating their "situation so negatively and publicly" and "causing further pain for all." She then lamented, "From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

