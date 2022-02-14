Fat Joe Called Hypocrite for Labelling Joe Rogan 'a Piece of S**t' for Using the N-Word

WENN/Eyeworks Production Celebrity

Fat Joe's opinion on the podcast host backfires quickly as the MC, who is of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent, also had a fair share of backlash over his past use of the racial slur.

Feb 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Fat Joe is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Joe Rogan's N-word controversy. While some others jumped into Rogan's defense, the "All the Way Up" rapper was among those who criticized the podcaster for using the racial slur repeatedly on his "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

"This guy Joe Rogan, he's a piece of s**t. Joe Rogan is a piece of s**t," the New York musician said in a video on Chigs Smoot's YouTube channel. "Shoutout to everyone that's better than me and taking their music off of Spotify, I'm not."

He went on to share, "Because all my people people know [I'll] do charity, [I] will open a business in the hood and give out jobs, [I] will give computers to the school, but [I] got to get to [my] bag. [I] ain't crazy."

"I'm not taking my music off Spotify but, Spotify is made up of black music, whether it's R&B, whether it's rap, trap, reggaeton, all that fall in there. Because our music is on that platform, and they make their money from black people, do you think it should be allowed for a guy to be talking racist s**t on their platform?" Fat Joe added.

His opinion, however, backfired as the MC, who is of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent, also had a fair share of backlash over his past use of the racial slur. "Not the pot calling the kettle black," one person tweeted. Another user added, "He's a latina who says the n word tho????"

Of the backlash, Fat Joe previously said in a 2019 interview on 92.3's "The Real" with DJ Hed and Bootleg Kev that "people who want to look at things with racist eyes [and] a racist view" were the ones who were upset with his use of the word.

He added that he treats "Black people and Latinos the same way, 100 percent. I treat them all the same way." Fat Joe questioned at the time, "My thing is, when you say 'You're Latino. Why you using the N-word?,' are you calling me racist for using it. Like, do you think I'm racist for using it? The way the N-word offends me is when someone says it in a racial way [and] we feel like somebody's trying to call us a n***a. So, now you looking at me with racist eyes when all I do is for my culture, my people?"

As for Rogan, he apologized in an Instagram video for his offensive language. "It looks f**king horrible. Even to me," the UFC color commentator admitted. "I know that to most people, there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast. And I agree with that now, I haven't said it in years."

"It's not my word to use. I am well aware of that now, but for years I used it in that manner," he added. "I never used it to be racist because I'm not racist." He continued to say that he hopes that his mistakes can be a "teachable moment" for others because he "never thought it would ever be taken out of context and put in a video like that."

Of referring to a black neighborhood as "Planet of the Apes," Rogan divulged, "I was trying to make the story entertaining, and I said we got out and it was like we were in Africa. It's like we were in 'Planet of the Apes'."