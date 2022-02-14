 
 

NBA YoungBoy Wins $1 Million With Super Bowl Bet on the Los Angeles Rams

NBA YoungBoy Wins $1 Million With Super Bowl Bet on the Los Angeles Rams
Facebook
Celebrity

The 'Outside Today' rapper will likely receive $1 million after making a bet that the Rams would defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in the big game at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California.

  • Feb 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has put his faith in the right team. The Baton Rouge artist will likely receive $1 million after betting that the Los Angeles Rams would win in the game.

Days ahead of the Sunday, February 13 big game that took place at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, DaBaby took to his Instagram Story to share a clip that saw him making a FaceTime call with the 22-year-old rapper. In it, DaBaby could be heard saying, "He made [the bet] on the Rams." Over the footage, DaBaby wrote, "N***a done bet on da wrong team bruh," before pointing out, "He meant the Rams."

Then on Sunday, the Rams emerged with a 23-20 victory to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter. "I'm so proud of this team," Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford told NBC after defeating the Bengals.

  See also...

"There's so many guys on our team that deserve this, so many great players guys who have just given their heart and soul of this team, guys that are either playing this game or not because of injury or whatever it is," Stafford continued. He went on raving over his team, "I'm so proud of this group."

Aside from YoungBoy, Drake appeared to win some money after putting his bet on the Rams. On Thursday, the "Certified Lover Boy" artist revealed that he'd shown the Rams and his friend Odell Beckham Jr. some love by betting nearly $1.3 million worth of bitcoin across three bets.

Drake bet $600,000 that the Rams would win the game. He also bet $500,000 that Beckham Jr. would earn a touchdown and another $500,000 that he'd run 62.5 receiving yards. When Beckham Jr. was asked about the bets, according to ESPN, the NFL superstar said with a laugh, "Man, I've got to come through for him!"

However, Beckham Jr.'s game was cut short when he suffered a non-contact injury in the second quarter after hurting his knee during a play. This made Drake only win his bet on the team.

You can share this post!

Gal Gadot's 'Death on the Nile' Adrift to No. 1 at Box Office on Slow Super Bowl Weekend

Rosario Dawson and Sen. Cory Booker Remain Good Friends Despite Breaking Up
Related Posts
NBA YoungBoy Poses for Happy Family Photo With GF Jazlyn Michelle Amid Yaya Mayweather Beef

NBA YoungBoy Poses for Happy Family Photo With GF Jazlyn Michelle Amid Yaya Mayweather Beef

NBA YoungBoy Warns Artists Not to Sign to Atlantic Records as He Claims About Being 'Blackballed'

NBA YoungBoy Warns Artists Not to Sign to Atlantic Records as He Claims About Being 'Blackballed'

Yaya Mayweather Defended by Fans After NBA YoungBoy Claims She Won't Let Him See Their Son

Yaya Mayweather Defended by Fans After NBA YoungBoy Claims She Won't Let Him See Their Son

Yaya Mayweather Declares She'll Stay Single After NBA YoungBoy Split

Yaya Mayweather Declares She'll Stay Single After NBA YoungBoy Split

Most Read
Fans Upset After Learning LeBron James' Son Bronny Is Allegedly Dating a White Girl
Celebrity

Fans Upset After Learning LeBron James' Son Bronny Is Allegedly Dating a White Girl

Drunk Adele Bursts Into Tears in Gay Club After Teasing About Having Baby With Rich Paul

Drunk Adele Bursts Into Tears in Gay Club After Teasing About Having Baby With Rich Paul

Kylie Jenner Clowned After Revealing Name of Her Second Child With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Clowned After Revealing Name of Her Second Child With Travis Scott

Justin Theroux Posts and Deletes Sexy Smoking Video of Jennifer Aniston to Celebrate Her Birthday

Justin Theroux Posts and Deletes Sexy Smoking Video of Jennifer Aniston to Celebrate Her Birthday

'Euphoria' Stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Confirm Relationship With Steamy Kiss

'Euphoria' Stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike Confirm Relationship With Steamy Kiss

John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka Raise Eyebrows With Their Affectionate Display

John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka Raise Eyebrows With Their Affectionate Display

Denise Richards Gets Candid About Her 'Strained' Relationship With Daughter Sami

Denise Richards Gets Candid About Her 'Strained' Relationship With Daughter Sami

Snoop Dogg Dubs Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him a 'Shakedown Scheme' Ahead of Super Bowl Gig

Snoop Dogg Dubs Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him a 'Shakedown Scheme' Ahead of Super Bowl Gig

Morgan Wallen and Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Go Instagram Official

Morgan Wallen and Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Go Instagram Official

Kodak Black Hospitalized After Getting Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber's Afterparty

Kodak Black Hospitalized After Getting Shot During Fight Outside Justin Bieber's Afterparty

Kanye West and Julia Fox's Romance Has 'Cooled Off' Following Open Relationship Rumors

Kanye West and Julia Fox's Romance Has 'Cooled Off' Following Open Relationship Rumors

'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey and Husband Welcome Second Child on Her Late Mom's Birthday

'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey and Husband Welcome Second Child on Her Late Mom's Birthday

Rihanna Shows Pregnancy Glow When Attending Fenty Beauty Event With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Shows Pregnancy Glow When Attending Fenty Beauty Event With A$AP Rocky