NBA YoungBoy Wins $1 Million With Super Bowl Bet on the Los Angeles Rams

The 'Outside Today' rapper will likely receive $1 million after making a bet that the Rams would defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in the big game at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California.

Feb 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has put his faith in the right team. The Baton Rouge artist will likely receive $1 million after betting that the Los Angeles Rams would win in the game.

Days ahead of the Sunday, February 13 big game that took place at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, DaBaby took to his Instagram Story to share a clip that saw him making a FaceTime call with the 22-year-old rapper. In it, DaBaby could be heard saying, "He made [the bet] on the Rams." Over the footage, DaBaby wrote, "N***a done bet on da wrong team bruh," before pointing out, "He meant the Rams."

Then on Sunday, the Rams emerged with a 23-20 victory to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter. "I'm so proud of this team," Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford told NBC after defeating the Bengals.

"There's so many guys on our team that deserve this, so many great players guys who have just given their heart and soul of this team, guys that are either playing this game or not because of injury or whatever it is," Stafford continued. He went on raving over his team, "I'm so proud of this group."

Aside from YoungBoy, Drake appeared to win some money after putting his bet on the Rams. On Thursday, the "Certified Lover Boy" artist revealed that he'd shown the Rams and his friend Odell Beckham Jr. some love by betting nearly $1.3 million worth of bitcoin across three bets.

Drake bet $600,000 that the Rams would win the game. He also bet $500,000 that Beckham Jr. would earn a touchdown and another $500,000 that he'd run 62.5 receiving yards. When Beckham Jr. was asked about the bets, according to ESPN, the NFL superstar said with a laugh, "Man, I've got to come through for him!"

However, Beckham Jr.'s game was cut short when he suffered a non-contact injury in the second quarter after hurting his knee during a play. This made Drake only win his bet on the team.