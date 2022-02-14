Super Bowl LVI: Kanye West's Surprise Appearance in McDonald's Ad Baffles Twitter

Celebrity

The 'Hurricane' rapper makes an unexpected cameo in the 30-second commercial for the fast food chain that is unveiled during the NBC live broadcast of the Big Game.

Feb 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West apparently had a bigger role in the 2022 Super Bowl than just being an audience member. The Grammy Award-winner surprised everyone with his appearance in a Super Bowl commercial for McDonald's.

Unveiled during the NBC broadcast of the Big Game on Sunday, February 13, the ad features a number of people struggling to make an order at the fast food restaurant. Ye is one of them, pulling up to the drive-thru in a futuristic-looking car.

The Yeezy designer shows up from his infamous Sherp ATVs, clad in an all-black outfit. He takes a closer look at the menu, but can't decide what he should get. "Can I get uhhhhhhhhh," he says, stuck in the last word.

McDonald's said in a release that the spot is inspired by "a universal fan truth" that "sometimes, you just can't decide what to order." The 30-second Super Bowl spot also features other famous faces like 23XI NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and the world's most popular FIFA Twitch streamer Edwin Castro.

Kanye has previously expressed how much he loves McDonald's. "McDonald's is my favorite restaurant," he famously tweeted in 2018.

Still, many were left confused by his surprise cameo in the Super Bowl ad. "Kanye in a McDonalds Super Bowl ad is not what I was expecting?" one person tweeted. "What is Kanye doing!?!" another asked.

A third chimed in, "He ordered nuggets I think. It would have been more exciting if they had announced a Kanye combo or something." Someone else wondered, "What even is the point of this and why is Kanye in it?"

His appearance in the ad aside, Ye was seen among the audience at the SoFi stadium on Sunday. Taking to his Instagram page, the 44-year-old filmed his eight-year-old daughter North and six-year-old son Saint who sat next to him ahead of the game kickoff.