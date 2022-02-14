Artist of the Week: Lauren Spencer-Smith

Instagram Music

It is unveiled that the former contestant of 'American Idol' season 18, who released 'Fingers Crossed' in January, has entered partnerships with Island Records and Republic Records.

AceShowbiz - Lauren Spencer-Smith is flying high with her most recent single "Fingers Crossed". With the self-released track, the former contestant of "American Idol" managed to secure major label support.

The 18-year-old has signed a deal with Island Records and Republic Records, thanks to her emotional pop track which was unleashed in January Speaking about the partnerships, Lauren's manager David Ehrlich said, "Lauren met with a lot of labels, and it is great to see that the music business is in such good shape, with such talented people everywhere."

"At the end of the day Lauren really connected with [Lucian Grainge], Monte, [Avery Lipman], [Imran Majid] and [Justin Eshak], who shared our vision," the manager continued. "Allowing Lauren to maintain some independence while at the same time having the firepower, talent and brains that Island and Republic can bring felt like a winning combination, and we are excited for the future."

The song became a hit on TikTok and its snippet now has more than 20 million views on the video-sharing platform. Meanwhile, the song has garnered over 100 million streams hitting the Top 50 on Spotify in 23 countries.

"Fingers Crossed" itself landed at No. 19 on the overall Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year and topped the U.S. iTunes song sales chart upon its release. The single also reached the No. 20 spot up 5,469 spins on this week's Mediabase pop radio chart.

Lauren previously revealed that she wrote "Fingers Crossed" after she "met somebody new that was raising my standards and teaching me how I should be treated." She further told Billboard, "I went into my session feeling angry and wanted to write a heartbreak song."

"We came up with the 'Fingers Crossed' idea, and I think the song speaks for itself," the 18-year-old Canadian star further shared. "It has that angsty emotion. It's not just, 'Oh, you're going to cry in your bedroom.' It's, 'I'm mad at this person, I'm angry, I could say sorry but I'm not.' "