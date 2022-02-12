 
 

'Veneno' Star Isabel Torres Died at 52 After Losing Battle With Lung Cancer

Three months prior to her passing, the transgender actress portraying Cristina Ortiz Rodriguez on the HBO Max series revealed that she only had 'two months to live.'

AceShowbiz - Spanish actress Isabel Torres has sadly passed away. The transgender star portraying Cristina Ortiz Rodriguez on "Veneno" died after losing her year-long battle with lung cancer. She was 52 years old.

Announcing the heartbreaking news was the actress' family via her Instagram account. "Today, February 11, 2022, we say goodbye to Isabel," her family wrote in Spanish. "Although her family and friends feel her loss deeply, we know that wherever she goes, she will have fun as only she knows how."

"Thank you for all the messages of affection and concern. She has left feeling very loved and supported," the statement continued to read. Underneath the post, which also included a beautiful black-and-white image of the late actress, the family penned, "Thank you all for the support and shows of affection right now."

Among those who mourned the death of Isabel was "Veneno" director Javier Ambrossi. Taking to his Instagram account, the actor/director shared a photo of Isabel with a heartfelt caption that read, "I can only thank you, Isabel."

"I still see you in every memory. In every complicit look in filming, in every dance when we could, in every rehearsal," Javier continued. He then praised Isabel, saying, "You are effort, talent, courage, beauty, power. I take you to inside forever. Rest, my love."

Isabel had been battling lung cancer since 2019. Prior to her death, the transgender woman told her fans that she only had two months to live in an emotional video she posted on her Instagram page.

"[The doctors] give me two months to live," Isabel said in Spanish last November, "Let's see if I get over it, and if not, what are we going to do? Life is like that." In the caption, she noted that the clip marked her "last video."

Isabel became an international star when she was one of three trans actresses cast to play Cristina Ortiz on the HBO Max series. She was diagnosed with lung cancer during the filming of the show.

"My life has not been easy. Without realizing it, I have made a battle of my life," Isabel said when unveiling her health scare at the time. "A battle that I don't know if it will end soon or a little later. What I am clear about is that I am not going to stop fighting until the last moment."

