First Official 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Trailer Puts Doubt on Dinosaurs and Humans' Coexistence

Movie

The first full trailer for the end of the 'Jurassic World' trilogy sees Chris Pratt's Owen Grady trying to protect Blue while racing to save humans from extinction.

Feb 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Universal Pictures has finally released the first full trailer for "Jurassic World: Dominion". Unleashed earlier than the prediction that it would be airing during the Super Bowl, the official trailer promises an "epic conclusion of the Jurassic era."

The video opens with a look at Chris Pratt's Owen Grady returning as a sort of winter cowboy who is trying to control a group of dinosaurs on a snowy landscape. Apparently living in a secluded place with Isabella Sermon's Maisie Lockwood, he tries to protect Blue from captivity.

At the same time, the world faces the reality that humans' existence is threatened by dinosaurs' dominion. Enter Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm who expresses this concern as saying, "We're racing toward the extinction of our species." He adds, "We not only lack dominion over nature. We're subordinate to it."

The video teases the return of more familiar faces, including Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), while offering a glimpse of new and "bigger" dinosaurs.

Billed as "a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe," "Jurassic World: Dominion" takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live-and hunt-alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

The film features new cast members DeWanda Wise ("She's Gotta Have It"), Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie ("Archive 81"), Dichen Lachman ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), Scott Haze ("Minari") and Campbell Scott ("The Amazing Spider-Man 2"). Meanwhile, other returning cast members include Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, B.D. Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembene.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the end of the "Jurassic World" trilogy will invade theaters on June 10.