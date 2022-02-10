Boosie Badazz Will Compete With Kanye West and Lil Durk as He's Set to Release New Album on Same Day

WENN/Instagram/Johnny Louis Music

Taking to his social media platform, the 'Wipe Me Down' hitmaker reveals that he will release his new project titled 'Heartfelt' on February 22 just like the 'Donda 2' star and the '7220' artist.

Feb 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has announced the release date of his newest album "Heartfelt". Taking to social media, the "Wipe Me Down" rapper revealed that he will drop his new project on the same day as Kanye West and Lil Durk.

Making use of his Twitter account on Wednesday, February 9, the 39-year-old hip-hop star wrote, "IM DROPPING MY ALBUM THE SAME DAY AS @kanyewest n @lildurk 2/22/22." He then added a hashtag that read, "#heartfelt." In a following tweet, the rapper, whose real name is Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., posted a closer look at his album cover.

Boosie Badazz announced the release date of his newest album 'Heartfelt'.

Upon learning of the exciting news, fans flooded his post with gushing replies. "Do that s**t... I think it would be cool if more artists drop theirs on this date as well," one commented. Another person exclaimed, "LETS F**KIN GOO." In the meantime, a third cheered on him, "You'll be going up against Yeat as well."

Most record labels typically release tracks and albums on Friday so that fans and music buyers have the weekend to listen and stream what they like. However, it seemed that Boosie Badazz, Ye and Lil Durk want to make history on "2-22-22" as the palindrome date is widely known as a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

As for Ye, he previously stated that the date holds astrological significance for him. "According to the stars, the United States is finally getting a spiritual makeover with its first-ever Pluto return on February 22, 2022," said the 44-year-old hip-hop star. "Astrologically, a Pluto return is when the heavenly body returns to the same position in a birth chart where it was when the chart began."

Despite all the excitement surrounding the day, people are still skeptical whether or not Ye will release his new project on time as the "Flashing Lights" rapper has his history of not releasing albums on time. As fans may recall, his "Donda" album was late by 401 days.

Ye's forthcoming album will be called "Donda 2", while Lil Durk's is titled "7220". It's unclear if Lil Durk and Boosie Badazz are also releasing their new projects because of the date's astrological significance.