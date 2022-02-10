Ex-NFL Player Greg Robinson Arrested on Nine Felony Counts After Being Caught With Illegal Drugs

Celebrity

The former offensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns is taken into police custody after the authorities found alleged cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax and marijuana in his car.

Feb 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Greg Robinson has been arrested for narcotics possession. The former NFL player was taken into police custody and charged with nine felony counts after being caught with alleged illegal drugs.

According to Thibodaux, Louisiana police, the former offensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns was pulled over during a normal traffic stop early Monday morning, February 7. Authorities said they smelled drugs in his 2021 Cadillac Escalade. After searching the car, they found what they suspected to be cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax and marijuana.

That led Thibodaux Police Department's Narcotics Division and Immediate Response Team to conduct search warrants at multiple properties in Thibodaux owned or occupied by Greg. A subsequent search of Greg's properties allegedly turned up bountiful amounts of what was suspected to be crystal meth, cocaine, marijuana, crack cocaine, hydrocodone, oxycodone, alprazolam and drug trafficking equipment and paraphernalia. Cops estimated the total value of the drugs to be more than $120,000.

The seized items included 38.89 pounds of marijuana, 3.16 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 2.22 pounds of cocaine and 4 grams of crack cocaine. Police also took 227 doses of hydrocodone, 48 doses of oxycodone and 18 doses of alprazolam along with "a large assortment of drug trafficking and packaging equipment/paraphernalia, firearm magazines and ammunition and a small amount of U.S currency."

Greg remains booked at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on a $315,000 bond. The former football athlete has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and single counts of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, possession with intent to distribute alprazolam, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Back in February 2020, Greg and a former Auburn teammate, Quan Bray, were arrested with nearly 160 pounds of marijuana at a checkpoint along the U.S. and Mexico border. Greg was charged with conspiring to distribute marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to sell, distribute or dispense. At the time, he was sentenced to five years probation.