Wendy Williams Gets Power of Attorney After Urging Wells Fargo to Unfreeze Her Bank Account

After claiming that she suffers 'irreparable financial damage' as the bank froze her account amid dementia rumors, the ailing TV hostess obtains a 'properly executed, witnessed, and notarized Power of Attorney and signed letter of representation.'

Feb 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams doesn't give up on her frozen bank account. "The Wendy Williams Show" host has officially obtained a Power of Attorney after urging Wells Fargo to unfreeze her account amid rumors she's battling dementia.

On Wednesday, February 9, The Sun reported that the 57-year-old ailing host got Power of Attorney, though there's currently no further detail about who has been authorized to act on her behalf. Previously, the bank insisted that the daytime diva wouldn't be given any decision on the matter until she obtained a "properly executed, witnessed, and notarized Power of Attorney and signed letter of representation."

Wendy first filed a petition asking a New York court to restore her access to a bank account containing "several million dollars" on Friday. In the legal documents, it's written that she has suffered "imminent and irreparable financial damage" as a result of the bank's action. "Wells Fargo's actions and the actions of its agents have impeded and unlawfully prevented [Williams] access to her property," the petition alleged.

Wendy argued in the papers that the bank "repeatedly denied" her requests to access her financial assets. She wrote, "I have submitted multiple written requests to Wells Fargo and I have visited various Wells Fargo branches in the South Florida area in an effort to resolve this matter outside of the courtroom," stressing that she's currently "at risk of defaulting on several billing and financial obligations, including, but not limited to, mortgage payments and employee payroll."

In its defense, the bank argued its agreement with Wendy allowed it to "pause or reject instructions for a proposed transaction" if the company suspects "financial exploitation, dementia, or undue influence," according to the petition. Wendy's former financial advisor also advised the bank that Wendy "was of unsound mind."

Wendy has not hosted her talk show, "The Wendy Williams Show", since its season 13 premiered last October as she has been battling serious health issues. However, her brother Thomas Williams Jr. and her rep have denied reports that she's battling dementia.

More recently, it's reported that "The Wendy Williams Show" has found a "permanent guest host" in fan-favorite Sherri Shepherd. Sources claimed that the former "The View" co-host "will take the reigns of the show beginning in September" as the deal "is almost locked and everyone involved expects it will be inked in the very near future."