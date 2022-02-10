Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Oscars for Thinking 'Don't Look Up' Is Better Than 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

WENN/Netflix/Columbia Pictures/Nicky Nelson Movie

AceShowbiz - Jimmy Kimmel has a lot to say about "Spider-Man: No Way Home" snub in the 2022 Oscars race. In the Tuesday night, February 8 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", the late-night host criticized the Academy Awards as the superhero movie lost out on the nomination for best picture to "Don't Look Up."

"How did ['Spider-Man: No Way Home'] not get one of the 10 nominations for best picture?" Jimmy furiously questioned. "Forget the fact that the movie made $750 million [in the U.S.] and is still going. This was a great movie."

He went on to argue, "It wasn't in the top 10 best movies of the year? There were three Spider-Men in it. You're telling me 'Don't Look Up' was better than 'Spider-Man'? It most certainly was not."

"Even if you go by the critics reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, 'Don't Look Up' got a 46% and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has 90%. For god's sake, 'Jackass Forever' has an 89%," he continued. "Why do best picture nominees have to be serious? When did that become a prerequisite for getting nominated for an Academy Award?"

Speculating that "Don't Look Up" got the nod only because its star-studded cast, Jimmy added, "You wanna know what happened? Voters looked at the list and saw the names Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep and they checked the box and then they put their kids in the car and went to see the movie 'Spider-Man'. And they loved it! But they didn't vote for it."

For the upcoming Oscar awards, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" only managed to collect one nomination as it will compete in the visual effects category. "Don't Look Up", meanwhile, earned four Oscar nominations. In addition to best picture category, the Netflix movie is vying for original screenplay, film editing and original score.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" isn't the only one being snubbed in the 2022 Oscar awards. Lady GaGa, Jared Leto and Al Pacino were all snubbed for their works in "House of Gucci". Ben Affleck also didn't get a nod for his work in George Clooney's "The Tender Bar" with Jennifer Hudson being snubbed despite her spectacular portrayal of Aretha Franklin in "Respect".