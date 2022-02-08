Azealia Banks Weighs In on Joe Rogan Controversy, Wishes People Go Easier on Her

Instagram Celebrity

Meanwhile, J. Prince jumps to the podcaster's defense after it's revealed that he used the racial slur numerous times and referred to black people as 'Apes' on his 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast.

AceShowbiz - Azealia Banks has a lot of things to say about Joe Rogan's N-word controversy. Taking to her Instagram account, the "Anna Wintour" femcee, who has said some pretty controversial stuff, wished the public also forgive her.

"Damn, Joe Rogan is about to get a slap on the hand for being grown and knowing not to say the n-word and continue to prosper," Azealia wrote on the photo-sharing platform. "I'm still being punished in adulthood for things I said as a kid and have repeatedly apologized for."

She went on to say, "This is not any attempt to garner sympathy but if he gets the room to learn from 'mistakes' and we are acknowledging that people deserve second chances and room to grow, I would've really benefitted from having those same opportunities extended to me when I needed them most."

"I definitely needed that compassion, good will, and support on multiple occasions. Not a pity party but just even the tiniest bit of support could have changed my life on levels deeper than music," she added.

In related news, J. Prince jumped to Joe's defense after it was revealed that the podcast host used the racial slur numerous times and referred to a black neighborhood as "Planet of the Apes" on his "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the music icon stressed that "Joe Rogan is not a racist." He added, "I know this brother. It takes a sincere individual to admit when they are wrong and have f**ked up about a situation."

"As you can hear he's done that and I forgive him because I never want to become one of those people that are filled with un-forgiveness and hate, that we complain about all the time," he continued.

He concluded his post, "Let this be an example to others of the sensitivity of the word 'n***a' being said by anybody other than a n***a lol."

As for Joe, the UFC color commentator issued an apology after India.Arie shared some videos of him using the offensive language. He noted that the clips that Arie posted were made up of "out of context" moments from "12 years of conversations" on his podcast.

"It looks f**king horrible. Even to me," he claimed. "I know that to most people, there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast. And I agree with that now, I haven't said it in years."

"It's not my word to use. I am well aware of that now, but for years I used it in that manner," the 54-year-old added. "I never used it to be racist because I'm not racist."