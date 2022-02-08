Coldplay's Chris Martin and Selena Gomez Pulled Apart in Heart-Wrenching 'Let Somebody Go' Visuals

Music

In the black-and-white music video, the English native and the 'Only Murders in the Building' star embrace each other before they go their separate ways.

Feb 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Coldplay's "Let Somebody Go" ft. Selena Gomez received a music video treatment. In the heart-wrenching visuals, band vocalist's Chris Martin and the singer/actress play lovers who forcefully go their separate ways.

Dropped on Monday, February 7, the black-and-white clip opens with Chris and Selena sharing an emotional hug on the corner of the street. He then sings, "We had that kind of love/ I thought that it would never end/ Oh, my lover, oh, my other, oh, my friend."

The English native and the "Only Murders in the Building" star are later pulled apart as the city turns upside down. Although they manage to grab onto each other in the middle of the clip, the two eventually fall in different directions.

"So when you love somebody/ When you love somebody/ Got to let somebody know," Chris and Selena sing together. The 44-year-old crooner then ends the song by singing, "To let somebody go/ It hurts like so/ To let somebody go... But you're still with me now, I know."

Coldplay released "Let Somebody Go" on October 15, 2021. The track, which is co-written by Chris and Gwyneth Paltrow's 17-year-old daughter, Apple, appears on the rock band's new album "Music of the Spheres".

Coldplay themselves will embark on an environmentally sustainable world this year, kicking off on March 18 in Costa Rica. "We're very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we've spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour's potential to push things forward," band members said in a statement in October.

"We won't get everything right, but we're committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It's a work in progress and we're really grateful for the help we've had so far," they further elaborated. "If you'd like to come to a show and sing with us, we're so excited to see you."