 
 

Jerry O'Connell Says He's '1000 Percent' Team Kanye in Feud With Kim Over North West's TikTok

Believing that Ye 'has just as much of a say as their mother as to whether their children should be on social media,' the 'Talk' co-host advises the estranged spouses to take their fight to the DMs instead.

  • Feb 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jerry O'Connell has weighed in on the debate over North West's TikTok activity. As her parents, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, have been at war with each other over whether or not the 8-year-old should be on the platform, the actor said he's "1000% Team Ye."

Jerry voiced his opinion in the Monday, February 7 episode of "The Talk". "That said, I'm 1000% Team Ye," he revealed which side he's on. "You know, they are both parents to these children, and each parent has equal say whether the children should or should not be on social media. I understand that the Kardashian family, their business is putting our family out there. I love that business, I'm huge fans of them."

The "Sliders" alum supported Ye as saying, "That said, Kim and Kanye are no longer a union, and their father has just as much of a say as their mother as to whether their children should be on social media."

He went on arguing why North should not be allowed access to the video-sharing app. "How old is North West now? 8? So an 8-year-old has a say in what is posted and what isn't," he said in disbelief. "I'm so sorry, come on now. Come on now."

Jerry, however, hopes that the feuding parents would resolve the matter privately. "It's a total bummer that this fight is now going public, because there are children involved. Take it private, take it to the DMs," he advised Ye and Kim.

His co-host Akbar Gbajabiamila also sided with Ye, noting there's "a mental health aspect to it." He elaborated, "As a father, you want to protect your daughter. Like, you know there is a lot of inherent danger that is associated with social media and to be able to protect that..."

He claimed that in situations where parents split up, it is often the father who ends up "on the out," with less of a say on matters regarding the children. He believes it was why Kanye turned to social media to gain support.

"He's using public pressure to be able to get some sort of say in his family's life, and that to me seems kind of weird," Akbar opined. He went on expressing the same wish as Jerry as adding, "For them, I hope and pray that they're able to get some sort of co-parenting counseling because that's what needed for the development of that child."

Ye blasted Kim for allowing North to use TikTok on Instagram last week. In response, the reality TV star posted on her Story, "Kanye's constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create."

She explained, "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness."

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she continued in the statement, adding that she wished to "handle matters regarding our children privately."

