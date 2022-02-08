'The Bachelor' Recap: Clayton Echard Confronts One Woman for Causing Drama

ABC TV

The new episode of the ABC long-running series sees Clayton heading to Galveston, Texas with one lucky woman before he confronts one woman who causes the palpable tension in the house.

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelor" leading man Clayton Echard and his remaining ladies continued their romantic journey in a new episode of season 27 of the ABC show. Airing on Monday, February 7, the episode saw Clayton heading to Galveston, Texas with one lucky woman before he confronted one woman who caused the palpable tension in the house.

The outing started with Susie and Jill agreeing that Shanae made the whole thing hard for everyone when she interrupted the cocktail party. The women also agreed that Clayton didn't seem to know the whole picture. Meanwhile, Clayton did notice that the women were not happy when Shana showed up.

Later, Clayton enjoyed a one-on-one date with Serene. They met on the beach and had a lot of fun together at the amusement park. He even made an ice cream for her as they could feel a genuine connection between them.

During the dinner, Clayton and Serene connected a lot deeper. She said that she lost many of her family members in the past few years, including her grandmother and her cousin. Clayton thanked her for opening up to him and later gave her the one-on-one rose.

It was then time for the Rose Ceremony. The tension between the ladies and Shanae in the room was so thick that you could cut it with a knife. When Clayton walked in, he said that he wanted to talk to the winning team from the previous group date.

He asked them to share the full story of what happened in the house and that was when he found out that Shanae tossed the trophy and swore at the women. Thinking that it was unacceptable, he called Shanae for a talk.

Shanae admitted to doing all the things that the ladies mentioned before. She apologized, hoping Clayton would not set her home. She also went to the women to tearfully apologize.

Eventually, Clayton presented the roses for Sarah, Marlena, Genevieve, Mara, Gabby, Susie, Eliza and Hunter. Surprisingly, he gave the final rose to Shanae and that meant Jill and Sierra were eliminated.

Clayton and the remaining ladies then traveled to Toronto, Canada with Gabby getting a one-on-one date card. For their date, Gabby and Clayton took on a helicopter ride to enjoy the view of the city. They also played street hockey, ate beaver tails and did some wall graffities. They also had a picnic. The date went well with Clayton giving her the one-on-one rose.

The next group date was for Rachel, Sarah, Serene, Marlena, Susie, Hunter, Eliza, Teddi and Mara. During the group date, the ladies were joined by Russell Peters, the master of the roast. They ladies were then asked to roast each other.

Clayton later was scheduled for a two-on-one date with Genevieve and Shanae. They met Clayton at Niagara Falls. While Shanae was confident, Genevieve felt the whole situation was strange.