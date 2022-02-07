 
 

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors
Instagram
Celebrity

Weeks after declaring that he's 'single' despite a steamy clip with his artist, the 'Tunnel Vision' emcee appears to fall asleep in a bed with a curly-haired woman sitting next to him.

  • Feb 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black apparently is enjoying his single life. The "Tunnel Vision" hitmaker was spotted lying in an unknown woman's bed weeks after insisting that he's single when shutting down rumors he's dating Essence.

In a clip reposted by Onsite! via Instagram on Sunday, February 6, a curly-haired woman was seen showing the 24-year-old rapper in her bed. In the footage, the hip-hop star appeared to fall asleep. The woman captioned the clip, "<3 forever," along with a white heart emoji.

In the comment section of the post, social media critics blasted the woman for uploading the clip on her Instagram Story. "I don't understand what's the hype of videotaping sleeping people whether it be male or female that's classless, low and tacky idc," one commented.

"Why is this a flex and worth posting!! Some ladies standards are so lowwww it's crazy," a separate person criticized. In the meantime, an Instagram user accused her of doing this for "clout," saying, "They do anything for clout."

Someone else added, "Clout chasing at its finest stop laying up with jump offs get it and leave." A fifth chimed in, "I can't believe women show him off like he's some prize," while a sixth asked, "Why do women sneak record these rapper and think it cute?? like sheesh."

  See also...

The sighting arrived after Kodak, born Bill Kahan Kapri, set the record straight on his relationship status with Essence. On January 12, the "ZEZE" rapper declared that he's single after posting a video of him enjoying a steamy lap dance from his artist during an NHL game.

At the time, Kodak shared a photo of him and Essence on his Instagram account. Alongside the snap, the "Wake Up in the Sky" emcee said, "I'm Single ! @vvsnce My Artist & I Truly Believe In Her !!!"

The clip in question saw Kodak and Essence at the Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks matchup. Instead of watching the game, the rapper was seen grinding on her while she was twerking.

Some online users even thought that the "No Flockin" hitmaker and his companion were having sexual intercourse. However, a Twitter user named @David954FLA shut down the speculations, saying, "I took the original video and I know they weren't having sex lol."

You can share this post!

Andrea Bordeaux Blames Lionsgate After She's Fired From 'Run the World' Over COVID Vaccine Mandate

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian
Related Posts
Kodak Black Exposes Himself as Kleptomaniac After Stealing Pickled Sausage and Back Scratcher

Kodak Black Exposes Himself as Kleptomaniac After Stealing Pickled Sausage and Back Scratcher

Artist of the Week: Kodak Black

Artist of the Week: Kodak Black

Kodak Black Announces Daughter's Arrival as He Celebrates One Year of Freedom

Kodak Black Announces Daughter's Arrival as He Celebrates One Year of Freedom

Kodak Black Grumbles About Being Stuck on Highway as His Car Runs Out of Gas

Kodak Black Grumbles About Being Stuck on Highway as His Car Runs Out of Gas

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Anna Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence to Fiercely Defend Convicted Husband Josh

Anna Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence to Fiercely Defend Convicted Husband Josh

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence