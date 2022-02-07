Andrea Bordeaux Blames Lionsgate After She's Fired From 'Run the World' Over COVID Vaccine Mandate

Instagram TV

After being reported that she willingly left her role, the actress portraying Ella McFair on the series reveals that she 'was fired' and accused the company for making 'no efforts to find a workable solution.'

Feb 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Andrea Bordeaux has spoken out after being "fired" from "Run the World" due to COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Following her exit from season two of the show, the Ella McFair depicter on the series blamed Lionsgate for not trying to find any "workable situation."

On Friday, February 4, the 34-year-old actress denied reports that she willingly left her role, pointing out that she "was fired." Sharing a screenshot of a Deadline article on her Instagram page, she said that she left the show after she Lionsgate Television could not come to an agreement in regards to COVID-19 protocols.

"Despite what the article says, I did not opt to leave the series and Lionsgate made no efforts to find a workable solution," Andrea explained, "I was fired." She went on saying, "My heart is with all of the people around the world who feel that they are losing so much due to their choice to stand in their convictions and to honor their deepest core beliefs."

"What I know for certain is that when you are leading with your heart and honoring the path that Spirit has laid out for you, nothing can be taken away that will not be returned 1000 fold," Andrea further elaborated. "I surrender to that with profound Peace and Joy and I encourage you to do the same."

In her post, Andrea also reflected on her role and what it meant getting to portray Ella. "Getting the opportunity to play Ella on #RunTheWorld was an absolute dream come true," the actress portraying Harley Hidoko on "NCIS: Los Angeles" shared.

"I would have loved to continue to grow with this delightful character and having to come to terms with this sharp turn in my life, my dream, and career these past several weeks has been heartbreaking beyond words," Andrea added. She also noted, "I have so much love for the cast and crew of 'Run The World' and will miss them. I wish you all the best."

Andrea went on to thank fans for their support amid her removal from the Starz series, stating that she was "overflowing" with emotions due to their response. "Thank you to everyone who has shown me Love and support. I am so grateful for all of the kind words, messages, and phone calls," she said. "I'm overflowing and abundant in so many ways and I hope you know that it means the world to me."

"Run the World" first premiered in May 2021 and was created, written and executive produced by Leigh Davenport. The series follows "a loyal group of thirty-something black women friends living and working in Harlem." Aside from Andrea, the first season of the show starred Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb and Corbin Reid.