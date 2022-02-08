Mark Wahlberg Calls Out Tom Holland for Mistaking His Innocent Gift for a 'Self-Pleasure' Tool

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Uncharted' actor takes to his Instagram account to share a video of him going shirtless while demonstrating how to actually use the gift that he gives to the Spider-Man depicter.

AceShowbiz - Mark Wahlberg isn't done poking fun at Tom Holland. After the latter shared that his "Uncharted" co-star gifted him a fitness massage gun, which he mistook for a self-pleasure tool, Mark took to his Instagram page to demonstrate how to actually use the massage gun.

In the shirtless video, Mark was seen poking fun at the misunderstanding. "Mr. Tom Holland, you see this? This is the Power Plate Pulse, this is a massage tool for muscle recovery, nothing else," he said in the clip. He doubled down on the mockery as he wrote in the caption, "Massage tool strictly for muscle recovery @tomholland2013 @unchartedmovie @powerplateusa."

Tom and Mark, who play Nathan Drake and his wisecracking partner Victor "Sully" Sullivan respectively in the upcoming movie, shared the funny story during an interview with Access Hollywood earlier this week. At the time, the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" actor recalled when Mark gifted him a fitness massage gun after he drove him home after a meeting.

"Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in L.A. and he drove me back to my hotel," the British star revealed. "I was confused as to what kind of massage gun this was, having never seen one before, and I thought it was the type of self-pleasure."

The boyfriend of Zendaya Coleman added that he "thought Mark Wahlberg was driving me back to my house for other reasons other than just being a gentleman." He joked, "I didn't know you - it's Hollywood, baby. Who knows what's gonna happen?"

Meanwhile, the "Ted" actor explained that his intention of giving him the recovery tool was "purely innocent," noting that he came up with the idea after they discussed working out beforehand. Of the awkward drive together, the "Infinite" star said, "I can't believe the whole time you were thinking that. Gotta get your head outta the gutter, buddy."