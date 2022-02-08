 
 

Mark Wahlberg Calls Out Tom Holland for Mistaking His Innocent Gift for a 'Self-Pleasure' Tool

Mark Wahlberg Calls Out Tom Holland for Mistaking His Innocent Gift for a 'Self-Pleasure' Tool
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Uncharted' actor takes to his Instagram account to share a video of him going shirtless while demonstrating how to actually use the gift that he gives to the Spider-Man depicter.

  • Feb 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Mark Wahlberg isn't done poking fun at Tom Holland. After the latter shared that his "Uncharted" co-star gifted him a fitness massage gun, which he mistook for a self-pleasure tool, Mark took to his Instagram page to demonstrate how to actually use the massage gun.

In the shirtless video, Mark was seen poking fun at the misunderstanding. "Mr. Tom Holland, you see this? This is the Power Plate Pulse, this is a massage tool for muscle recovery, nothing else," he said in the clip. He doubled down on the mockery as he wrote in the caption, "Massage tool strictly for muscle recovery @tomholland2013 @unchartedmovie @powerplateusa."

Tom and Mark, who play Nathan Drake and his wisecracking partner Victor "Sully" Sullivan respectively in the upcoming movie, shared the funny story during an interview with Access Hollywood earlier this week. At the time, the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" actor recalled when Mark gifted him a fitness massage gun after he drove him home after a meeting.

  See also...

"Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in L.A. and he drove me back to my hotel," the British star revealed. "I was confused as to what kind of massage gun this was, having never seen one before, and I thought it was the type of self-pleasure."

The boyfriend of Zendaya Coleman added that he "thought Mark Wahlberg was driving me back to my house for other reasons other than just being a gentleman." He joked, "I didn't know you - it's Hollywood, baby. Who knows what's gonna happen?"

Meanwhile, the "Ted" actor explained that his intention of giving him the recovery tool was "purely innocent," noting that he came up with the idea after they discussed working out beforehand. Of the awkward drive together, the "Infinite" star said, "I can't believe the whole time you were thinking that. Gotta get your head outta the gutter, buddy."

You can share this post!

Fans Show Support to Summer Walker as BF LVRD Pharoh Hints at Galactic Wedding

Roland Emmerich Accuses Marvel and 'Star Wars' Films of 'Ruining Our Industry'
Related Posts
Mark Wahlberg Joins U.S. Marines in Gym

Mark Wahlberg Joins U.S. Marines in Gym

Mark Wahlberg and Brother Donnie Laying Mother to Rest in Funeral

Mark Wahlberg and Brother Donnie Laying Mother to Rest in Funeral

Mark Wahlberg Pays Tribute to Late Mom With Throwback Pic of Her and His Kids

Mark Wahlberg Pays Tribute to Late Mom With Throwback Pic of Her and His Kids

Mark Wahlberg and Brother Donnie Mourning the Loss of Their Mother

Mark Wahlberg and Brother Donnie Mourning the Loss of Their Mother

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Anna Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence to Fiercely Defend Convicted Husband Josh

Anna Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence to Fiercely Defend Convicted Husband Josh

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence