Roland Emmerich Accuses Marvel and 'Star Wars' Films of 'Ruining Our Industry'

Previously, the 'Moonfall' director insisted that superhero movies were 'taking over our business' and mocked them for making it 'really hard for other movies to be even heard.'

Feb 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Roland Emmerich has slammed "Star Wars" and Marvel movies. In a new interview, the "Moonfall" director believed that IP-centric Hollywood blockbusters are "ruining" the film industry.

"Naturally, Marvel and DC Comics and Star Wars have pretty much taken over," the 66-year-old film director told Den of Geek on Wednesday, February 2. "It's ruining our industry a little bit, because nobody does anything original anymore."

Roland went on to say that the industry should focus more on making "bold new movies." He also mentioned Christopher Nolan, whose latest project "Tenet" took home Best Visual Effects at the 93rd Academy Awards, and dubbed him "the master of that."

"He is someone who can make movies about whatever he wants," Roland said of Christopher. "I have it a little bit harder, but I still have a big enough name, especially when it's a disaster or has some sort of disaster theme."

Roland's comments echoed a 2019 interview with Screen Rant, where he agreed with Martin Scorsese's remarks that Marvel films were "not cinema" after "Avengers: Endgame" was declared as the highest-grossing film of all time. At the time, Roland said the superhero movies were "taking over our business," mocking them for making it "really hard for other movies to be even heard."

As for Martin, he clarified his comments in a November 2019 op-ed for The New York Times. He explained that part of his dislike for Marvel movies was merely "personal taste," but he also mentioned that major franchise movies tend to dominate movie theaters all over the country.

"In many places around this country and around the world, franchise films are now your primary choice if you want to see something on the big screen," so said "The Irishman" director. The 79-year-old pointed out, "It's a perilous time in film exhibition, and there are fewer independent theaters than ever."

More recently, Tom Holland defended MCU, insisting that Marvel films are "real art." In a December interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star sarcastically said, "You can ask Martin, 'Would you want to make a Marvel movie?' But he doesn't know what it's like because he's never made one."

"The way I break down the character, the way the director etches out the arc of the story and characters, it's all the same, just done on a different scale," Tom explained further. "So I do think they're real art."

Tom continued, "I've made Marvel movies and I've also made movies that have been in the conversation in the world of the Oscars, and the only difference, really, is one is much more expensive than the other." The "Chaos Walking" actor added that some of his Marvel co-stars would agree with his comparison.