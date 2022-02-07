 
 

Adele's Look-Alike Performs at Vegas Venue as Singer Steps Out With Rich Paul in L.A.

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
A woman named Janae Longo offers free performance for 'Weekends with Adele' ticket holders alongside impersonators for Celine Dion, Lady GaGa, Cher and Joan Rivers.

  • Feb 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Adele's look-alike has offered free performance for "Weekends with Adele" ticket holders. The "Easy On Me" hitmaker's impersonator Janae Longo was in charge of embodying the British songstress after the pop star postponed her residency last minute.

As a substitute for Adele's absence, Tropicana Las Vegas gave free tickets to Janae's show to those with proof of a ticket for Adele's residency show. Janae performed on Saturday, February 5 a set of the 33-year-old Grammy-winning singer/songwriter's music, including her recent smash hit "Easy On Me". The show also included impersonators for Celine Dion, Lady GaGa, Cher and was being hosted by an impersonator of the late Joan Rivers.

As for Adele, she was spotted stepping out and about with her boyfriend Rich Paul in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on Friday night. The "Someone Like You" hitmaker was caught leaving Mr. Chow's restaurant with her beau amid rumors that there's trouble in paradise in their relationship.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the singer could be seen hiding behind her purse while the paparazzi took photos. One day earlier, however, Rich was spotted alone while enjoying his fancy dinner at Wally's.

The sighting came after Adele denied rumors that her relationship with the sports agent is in trouble which later caused her to cancel her Las Vegas residency less than 24 hours before the opening night. When setting the record straight on the wild speculations, she wrote via Instagram, "Rich sends his love."

Previously, it was also reported that Adele made "shouting and sobbing" calls to Rich during rehearsals for her Vegas residency. The source linked to the management team at Caesars Palace, where the shows were to take place, said that the chart-topper singer "has been crying and couldn't get through a single full rehearsal for the past month."

The insider added, "Just constantly on the phone with Rich … loudly shouting and sobbing." It's also said that she "has barely rehearsed because she is constantly in the middle of an emotional shootout."

In addition, just two hours after announcing that she had to postpone her Vegas shows in a tearful Instagram post, Adele allegedly took a private jet to Los Angeles and went straight to her boyfriend's Beverly Hills mansion. She was also caught sneaking into the property wearing a hoodie, slippers and a $450 Louis Vuitton shawl.

