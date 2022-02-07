 
 

Prince Charles Applauds Queen Elizabeth II Over Blessing for 'Queen Camilla'

Prince Charles Applauds Queen Elizabeth II Over Blessing for 'Queen Camilla'
Instagram
Celebrity

The Queen previously said that 'when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King,' it's her 'sincere wish' that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort.

  • Feb 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Prince Charles is honoring two women in his life on a poignant day. The Prince of Wales led the nation in tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth as she passed her historic milestone of 70 years on the throne on Sunday, February 6.

In his tribute, Charles thanked his "darling wife" Camilla for her "steadfast support." In a statement for Accession Day in the U.K. and across the Commonwealth of nations where the Queen is head of state, the Duke of Cornwall wrote, "On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for 70 years."

"The Queen's devotion to the welcare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year," he went on to say.

Charles later addressed the Queen's assertion late Saturday that it was her hope that Camilla would be titled Queen Consort when the time came for Charles to be King. "We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout," the father of Prince William and Prince Harry continued.

  See also...

The Queen previously said that "when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me" in her message on the eve of Accession Day. "And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the monarch added.

In response to the heartwarming message, Charles' spokesman told PEOPLE late on Saturday that the couple was "touched and honored" by the Queen's statement.

A weekend of festivities has been planned for June to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The festivities, which are set to begin in June 2, will include Trooping the Colour, the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, a live concert called "Platinum Party at the Palace", the Big Jubilee Lunch as well as the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

You can share this post!

Lizzo Flaunts Naked 'Art' Body While Teasing New Song About 'Unconditional' Self-Love

'Jackass Forever' Blasts Beyond 'Moonfall' at Box Office
Related Posts
Prince Charles and Prince Harry Talking Again Following Racist Remarks Allegations

Prince Charles and Prince Harry Talking Again Following Racist Remarks Allegations

Prince Charles Says Britain's History Forever Stained by 'Appalling Atrocity of Slavery'

Prince Charles Says Britain's History Forever Stained by 'Appalling Atrocity of Slavery'

Palace Denies Claim Prince Charles Is the One Who Asked About Baby Archie's Skin Color

Palace Denies Claim Prince Charles Is the One Who Asked About Baby Archie's Skin Color

Prince Charles Flying Holy Water From River Jordan for Royal Baptisms

Prince Charles Flying Holy Water From River Jordan for Royal Baptisms

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Anna Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence to Fiercely Defend Convicted Husband Josh

Anna Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence to Fiercely Defend Convicted Husband Josh

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence