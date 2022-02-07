Prince Charles Applauds Queen Elizabeth II Over Blessing for 'Queen Camilla'

Instagram Celebrity

The Queen previously said that 'when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King,' it's her 'sincere wish' that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort.

AceShowbiz - Prince Charles is honoring two women in his life on a poignant day. The Prince of Wales led the nation in tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth as she passed her historic milestone of 70 years on the throne on Sunday, February 6.

In his tribute, Charles thanked his "darling wife" Camilla for her "steadfast support." In a statement for Accession Day in the U.K. and across the Commonwealth of nations where the Queen is head of state, the Duke of Cornwall wrote, "On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for 70 years."

"The Queen's devotion to the welcare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year," he went on to say.

Charles later addressed the Queen's assertion late Saturday that it was her hope that Camilla would be titled Queen Consort when the time came for Charles to be King. "We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout," the father of Prince William and Prince Harry continued.

The Queen previously said that "when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me" in her message on the eve of Accession Day. "And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the monarch added.

In response to the heartwarming message, Charles' spokesman told PEOPLE late on Saturday that the couple was "touched and honored" by the Queen's statement.

A weekend of festivities has been planned for June to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The festivities, which are set to begin in June 2, will include Trooping the Colour, the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, a live concert called "Platinum Party at the Palace", the Big Jubilee Lunch as well as the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.