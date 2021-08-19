Lizzo Feels 'Unfair' She's Getting Fat-Shaming and Racist Comments

WENN/Guillermo Proano Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Lizzo is currently struggling against the fat-shaming and hate comments that she's been getting. During her appearance on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, August 18, the "Truth Hurts" singer revealed that she felt it's "unfair" for her to be targetted with such comments.

Lizzo shared that she's actually open to criticism. "I don't mind critiques about me -- my music," the femcee said. "I don't even mind the fat comments, you know. I just feel like it's unfair sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive."

The "Juice" hitmaker went on to share, "People are like, don't let 'em see you with your head down. My head is always up. Even when I'm upset and even when I'm crying, my head is up. But I know it's my job as an artist to reflect the times, and this should not fly. This shouldn't be okay."

This arrives after Lizzo showed her vulnerable side on Instagram Live, on which she tearfully addressed the Internet trolls. "On the days that I should be the happiest, I just feel so down... I work so hard. I've been working triple time... doing 12 hours a day of promos and interviews... going to the studio with a f**king root canal...," she said while wiping tears. "I'm putting so much love and energy into the world, and sometimes I feel like the world don't love me back."

"There are a lot of hurtful words that trigger a lot of deep feelings today...," she said, adding, "I'm gonna keep on bringing this music out and I'm gonna keep on doing what I wanna do. It's just an honest moment. I'm OK." She concluded, "Have a good day. Stream Rumors. F**k the haters. That's what this song is all about... God bless you."

In the wake of the viral footage, Facebook reportedly removed accounts hating on the "Rumors" femcee as well as their "hurtful" comments. Sources at the company, which owns Instagram, alleged that they already deleted a number of hateful remarks from Lizzo's Facebook and Instagram posts and it will continue to do so in the future.