Artist of the Week: FKA twigs

The English singer/songwriter, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, is off to a bright start with her comeback as her new mixtape 'Caprisongs' climbs the Billboard charts.

Feb 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - FKA twigs made an epic comeback on her latest birthday. As she turned 34 on January 14, the English singer/songwriter released a new transformative mixtape called "Caprisongs".

The record marked twig's first music release in more than two years after she dropped her exquisite second album "Magdalene" back in 2019. Luckily, with the 17-track set, she managed to land at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart with 10,000 equivalent album units in its first week ending January 20, according to MRC Data.

The musician, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, also debuted 12 titles from "Caprisongs" on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, giving her 19 in her career. Two songs made their way to the Top 20. They were "Jealousy" featuring Rema that landed at No. 13 and "Ride the Dragon" that scored the No. 18 spot.

"Caprisongs" also includes previously-released track "Tears in the Club" featuring The Weeknd, which hit streaming services last December. The song itself arrives with its music video which sees twigs and her Canadian collaborator cyring over each other due their "f**ked up" love.

"I don't wanna believe that I belong to you/ I move myself in ways that you could never do/ I want you more, I want you more," twigs sings, before The Weeknd harmonizes in his own verse, "When my song come on/ Give you chills, get you cryin' in the club, babe/ So many tears 'cause you try to fight the love, babe."

In a released statement, twigs described "Caprisongs" as her "journey back to [herself] through my amazing collaborators and friends." She also called it "a bronzer in the sink, alco pop on the side, a cherry lolly, apple juice when ur thirsty, friends in the park, your favourite person, that one sentence somebody said to you that changed everything."