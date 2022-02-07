 
 

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Jungle Cruise' actor claims that he shows support for the 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast host because he was not aware of the latter's N-word scandal.

  • Feb 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has seemingly pulled his support for Joe Rogan. Claiming that he was previously not aware of the podcaster's N-word controversy, the "Jungle Cruise" actor divulged that he has become "educated" to the whole story.

The former professional wrestler offered his clarification when responding to a tweet from author Don Winslow. "Dear @TheRock, You're a hero to many people and using your platform to defend Joe Rogan, a guy that used and laughed about using the N word dozens of times, is a terrible use of your power," so read the post.

"Have you actually listened to this man's many racist statements about Black people?" Don went on stressing, to which The Rock replied, "Dear @donwinslow. Thank you so much for this. I hear you as well as everyone here 100 [percent]."

"I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I've become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me," the 49-year-old added. "Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend."

The Rock previously praised Rogan after the latter addressed his podcast controversy. "Great stuff here brother. Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you," the "Black Adam" star commented underneath Rogan's Instagram post.

The UFC color commentator came under fire after singer India.Arie shared videos of him using the N-word and calling black people "apes." However, the comedian already apologized for his "regretful and shameful" actions.

When issuing his apology, Rogan claimed that the clips that Arie posted were made up of "out of context" moments from "12 years of conversations" on his "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. Still, even Rogan himself acknowledged that "it looks f**king horrible."

"I know that to most people, there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast. And I agree with that now, I haven't said it in years," he continued. "It's not my word to use. I am well aware of that now, but for years I used it in that manner... I never used it to be racist because I'm not racist."

