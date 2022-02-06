Gigi Hadid Clarifies Comment After Sparking Rumors Suggesting Rihanna Is Expecting Twins

Instagram Celebrity

The model daughter of Yolanda Hadid sparks the rumors after writing, 'three angels,' in the 'Umbrella' hitmaker's Instagram post which sees her showing off her baby bump.

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid is setting the record straight. After sparking rumors suggesting Rihanna is expecting twins with A$AP Rocky, the model made a clarification about her recent comment she left on the singer's Instagram post.

The post in question was shared on Wednesday, February 3. In the picture, the expectant mom was seen lifting up her oversized T-shirt to reveal her growing belly in what looked like a bathroom.

Rihanna also wore orange gloves as she looked down on her own tummy. Her long hair was pulled into a half updo. In addition, the Barbadian native included some photos that were taken during her romantic stroll with her beau, which served as the pregnancy announcement.

"how the gang pulled up to black history month," Rihanna captioned the snaps, to which Gigi replied in the comment section, "three angels," along with a crying face, a pleading face and a pink heart with an arrow emoji.

Gigi's remark has since caused a frenzy. "Did Homegirl say twins," one user wondered, while another echoed the sentiment, "omg you think it's twins." A third individual, in the meantime, asked, "twins, one girl, one boy and mummy... maybe, could be???"

The daughter of Yolanda Hadid later caught wind of the online debacle. Thus, she clarified, "I just caught word of this commotion [laughing emoji]. Meant rih / rocky / baby lol."

Rihanna revealed she's expecting her first child with A$AP during a casual walk in New York City on January 28. In some photos taken during their outing, the Fenty Beauty founder showed off her bare baby bump underneath a bright pink coat which was partly unbuttoned.

While the "Diamonds" hitmaker will likely keep her fans updated on her pregnancy journey, Drake is seemingly not interested in keeping up with her. The "God's Plan" rapper has reportedly unfollowed her on Instagram after news broke that she is pregnant.