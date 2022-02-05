 
 

John Mayer Disses 'RHOSLC' Star Lisa Barlow in Andy Cohen Tribute

The musician makes a witty comment on the 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star while giving a speech honoring Andy at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony.

  • Feb 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - John Mayer proves himself to be an avid viewer of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City". The "Daughters" singer hilariously dragged "RHOSLC" star Lisa Barlow while giving a speech honoring Andy Cohen at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony.

"He's … my friend, my dear friend," the 44-year-old musician said of the Bravo honcho at the event, which was also attended by "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast members Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais. "And there are times in life when you just need a friend you can count on."

  See also...

John later added, "For example, when Homeland Security shows up to the Beauty Lab and Laser parking lot and your friend's life is suddenly in shambles, will you be a Heather Gay or a Lisa Barlow?" The "Free Fallin' " hitmaker's witty comments prompted laughter from Andy and the crowd. John noted that his friend is "forever a Heather Gay."

The "You're Gonna Live Forever in Me" singer was referring to the epic scene in season 2 of "RHOSLC". At the time, Homeland Security arrived to the parking lot of Heather's Beauty Lab and Laser business and later cuffed Jen Shah for alleged money laundering and wire fraud.

Following the shocking arrest, Heather showed support for Jen. Meanwhile, Lisa consulted with her phalanx of lawyers and gathered facts as she contemplated if she wanted to still be friends with Jen or not.

Lisa said in an interview back in October that she wouldn't judge Jen until a verdict is reached in court. This is where I might be controversial. "I believe in due process," the Vida Tequila founder said at the time. "We have to see how things pan out when she starts trial and let the judge and jury come to a verdict before we all do."

