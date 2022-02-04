 
 

Rebel Wilson Gets Restraining Order Against 'Delusional' Man Who Claims to Be Her Baby Daddy

Celebrity

The actress portraying Fat Amy in 'Pitch Perfect' film series claims in her filing that the 39-year-old man showed up at her Los Angeles home several times to leave strange letters and gifts.

  • Feb 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rebel Wilson can now breathe a sigh of relief. The actress, who is known for her portrayal of Fat Amy in "Pitch Perfect" film series, reportedly has been granted a temporary restraining order against a "delusional" man who claimed to be her baby daddy.

Revealing the news was TMZ. According to new legal documents obtained by the outlet, Rebel's alleged stalker has been harassing her for months. The 39-year-old man also showed up at her Los Angeles home several times to leave strange letters and gifts.

The man allegedly left a handwritten note in which he falsely claimed that they have a 20-year-old son together. In the note, the unnamed stalker reportedly described how they met in 2001 at a club, where they talked, kissed and "we both know what happened thereafter." The "How to Be Single" star, however, denied the man's claim as they never even met.

  See also...

About one of the gifts, the 41-year-old comedienne noted that she got a small, stuffed penguin with a card that said "love."

In her filing, Rebel said the man is "delusional by creating in his mind a fictitious history of a relationship he had, and wants to continue to have" with her. The alleged harassment made her fear for safety, and she's conviced that he won't stop doing so until the court steps in.

Luckily, a judge granted the "Jojo Rabbit" actress temporary restraining order. It means the unidentified guy must stay 100 yards away from the Australian native and not make any attempt to contact her.

This was not the first time Rebel had to deal with a stalker. Back in 2020, she divulged at the Australian Open's Inspirational Women lunch that she once had a stalker from rural Victoria who planned to "lock" her on his farm. The man allegedly hoped she could develop Stockholm Syndrome.

