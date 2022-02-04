 
 

James McAvoy Confirms He 'Recently' Married Lisa Liberati

The Scottish actor, who first met Lisa in 2016 on the set of the psychological horror thriller film 'Split', also reveals in a new interview that her hometown of Philadelphia is 'like a second home' for him.

  • Feb 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - James McAvoy is officially a married man. Two years after sparking marriage rumors with Lisa Liberati, the "Split" leading man confirmed that they tied the knot "recently."

The 42-year-old Scottish native broke the news in an interview with The Guardian, which was published on Thursday, February 3. The actor, however, refused to offer more details about their private life "for fear of creating tabloid fodder."

James and Lisa first met in 2016 on the set of the psychological horror thriller film "Split". At that time, Lisa was working as a personal assistant of director M. Night Shyamalan.

The movie itself was filmed in Lisa's hometown of Philadelphia. In an interview with The Guardian, the BAFTA Rising Star Award winner said that the city is "like a second home for me."

James and Lisa were first rumored to have gotten married back in October 2019. At that time, Lisa was spotted wearing what appears to be a wedding ring. As for James, he was overheard speaking with pals at a party hosted by actor David Suchet, where he referred to Lisa as James' "wife" and said they married "recently."

Days later, the "Glass" star shared on Instagram a photo of him and Lisa wearing colorful wigs with matching hoodies on Halloween. "Happiest of Halloweens!hope yours was as Fantatastic as ours," he wrote in the accompaniment of the post, tagging the soda brand Fanta.

The "It Chapter Two" actor was previously married to his "Shameless" co-star Anne-Marie Duff. However, they called it quits in 2016 after nine years of marriage. The former couple shares 11-year-old son Brendan.

James has been known for keeping his personal life quite private. When speaking to Mr Porter in 2017, he said that his life "has changed massively" following his divorce. However, "one of the things that's stayed the same is that [he] still [doesn't] talk about [his] personal life."

