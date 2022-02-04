 
 

Up-and-Coming Rapper TDott Woo Shot Dead at 22, Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign Mourning

Up-and-Coming Rapper TDott Woo Shot Dead at 22, Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign Mourning
Instagram
Celebrity

The New York rapper, born Tahjay Dobson, died after being shot twice in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn shortly after signing his first record deal with indie label Million Dollar Music.

  • Feb 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - A young music star has sadly lost his life right when he seemed to have a promising career. New York rapper TDott Woo, born Tahjay Dobson, was shot dead in Brooklyn shortly after signing his first record deal.

TDott was fatally shot in the neighborhood where he grew up on Tuesday afternoon, February 1. He was struck in the head and left knee in a drive-by shooting on Avenue L near East 98th Street in Canarsie at about 2:20 P.M., police and sources said.

TDott, who was friends with the late rapper Pop Smoke, was transported to Brookdale Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He was only 22 years old.

Just hours before the shooting, indie label Million Dollar Music announced on their Instagram account it had welcomed TDott to their label. In the since-deleted post, the label introduced the up-and-coming rapper as "official artist of MDM."

The label went on to describe TDott as a "young rapper and dancer" and a "rising star," who "rose to prominence for his 'Woo Walk' from a community whose drill music has and continues to electrify the world."

  See also...

The label also paid tribute to the young rapper after his death. "It's an honor to remain your friend until your last moments. Your memories will always stay with us no matter where we go & what we do. Sleep in peace. #LongLiveTdott," the label posted on Instagram. "Just know his legacy will always live, from his laugh to the dance everyone across the world does, some of us know him a friend, brother, cousin or just a fan but we all come together to tell you FLY HIGH."

Also mourning his death were fellow hip-hop stars Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign. "U Iconic gang !! Energy unmatched… we gon miss u forever rest eazy guyza @tdott_woo," Tjay wrote along with a video of Tdott performing onstage. He also shared a snap of him with the up-and-coming rapper.

Meanwhile, Fivio posted on his own page, "Imma miss you forever baby boy You was the prince of this city. Long Live Prince T Dot. I love you gang. Like forever watch over me like you always do."

You can share this post!

NFL Team Owner Dan Snyder Dubs Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him 'Outright Lies'

Sara Ramirez Claims Her 'And Just Like That...' Character Doesn't Need 'Approval' Amid Backlash
Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Anna Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence to Fiercely Defend Convicted Husband Josh

Anna Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence to Fiercely Defend Convicted Husband Josh

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence