Up-and-Coming Rapper TDott Woo Shot Dead at 22, Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign Mourning

The New York rapper, born Tahjay Dobson, died after being shot twice in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn shortly after signing his first record deal with indie label Million Dollar Music.

AceShowbiz - A young music star has sadly lost his life right when he seemed to have a promising career. New York rapper TDott Woo, born Tahjay Dobson, was shot dead in Brooklyn shortly after signing his first record deal.

TDott was fatally shot in the neighborhood where he grew up on Tuesday afternoon, February 1. He was struck in the head and left knee in a drive-by shooting on Avenue L near East 98th Street in Canarsie at about 2:20 P.M., police and sources said.

TDott, who was friends with the late rapper Pop Smoke, was transported to Brookdale Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He was only 22 years old.

Just hours before the shooting, indie label Million Dollar Music announced on their Instagram account it had welcomed TDott to their label. In the since-deleted post, the label introduced the up-and-coming rapper as "official artist of MDM."

The label went on to describe TDott as a "young rapper and dancer" and a "rising star," who "rose to prominence for his 'Woo Walk' from a community whose drill music has and continues to electrify the world."

The label also paid tribute to the young rapper after his death. "It's an honor to remain your friend until your last moments. Your memories will always stay with us no matter where we go & what we do. Sleep in peace. #LongLiveTdott," the label posted on Instagram. "Just know his legacy will always live, from his laugh to the dance everyone across the world does, some of us know him a friend, brother, cousin or just a fan but we all come together to tell you FLY HIGH."

Also mourning his death were fellow hip-hop stars Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign. "U Iconic gang !! Energy unmatched… we gon miss u forever rest eazy guyza @tdott_woo," Tjay wrote along with a video of Tdott performing onstage. He also shared a snap of him with the up-and-coming rapper.

Meanwhile, Fivio posted on his own page, "Imma miss you forever baby boy You was the prince of this city. Long Live Prince T Dot. I love you gang. Like forever watch over me like you always do."