Lil Uzi Vert Causes Uproar After Announcing He's Bleaching His Skin
The 'XO Tour Llif3' hitmaker is under fire after revealing on Twitter that he's going to lighten his skin tone, warning that people may not recognize him after the transformation.

  • Feb 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lil Uzi Vert apparently wants to have a lighter skin tone and he isn't ashamed to tell the world about it. In a rather unexpected and random social media action, the rapper announced that he's going to bleach his skin.

The 26-year-old star, who is characterized by his face tattoos, took to Twitter on Wednesday, February 2 to reveal his plans to lighten his skin tone. "Bleaching my skin need umbrella," so read his strange tweet.

In a follow-up post, the "Money Longer" spitter warned his friends and fans that they may not recognize him after the cosmetic procedure. "Oh yea announce I don't know a person on earth @ all brain been itchy," he wrote alongside a ghost emoji. "so if you know me and I reintroduce myself don't get offended. Thank you so much signed Boop."

He was referring to a nickname given to him by his grandmother. "Only thing I can remember is my grandma calls me Boop," he added in a separate tweet.

Uzi, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods, also briefly changed his Twitter avatar to an image of Michael Jackson before using a picture of Vybz Kartel, a famous dancehall artist who is currently serving a life sentence for murder. Both stars were infamously accused of bleaching their skin.

Following Uzi's tweets, many social media users were left confused. "During Black History Month?" one baffled follower asked. Another slammed the rapper's decision, "This ain't it , especially during black history month."

"On Black history month you have a black man making fun of another black man who had a skin condition that he had zero control of. N***a you need to wise up and stop acting dumb," a third reacted to Uzi's announcement. Someone else criticized him, "Doing all this to please your white fans who have no problem saying the n word."

Uzi later hit back at some critics who called his bluff about bleaching his skin. "Don't f**king test me," he wrote back to a person who tweeted, "@LILUZIVERT no balls."

It remains to be seen if Uzi will resurface with a different look after his plans to bleach his skin.

