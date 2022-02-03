Meghan King Admits She Was 'Stupid' to Marry Cuffe Biden Owens After Whirlwind Marriage

Instagram Celebrity

Revealing that she has been dating again less than two months after her split from President Biden's nephew, the former 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star says she's done with weddings.

AceShowbiz - Meghan King is reflecting on her latest failed marriage. Following her split from Cuffe Biden Owens after only two months of marriage, the 37-year-old has admitted that she regretted making their relationship official that fast.

"I was married, but it was such a whirlwind, and from start to finish with him was only three months," Meghan said when guest-hosting the "Two Ts in a Pod" podcast with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge on Tuesday, February 1, adding it "was just stupid of me to marry him, but I did."

The former "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star went on describing her short-lived romance with Cuffe, "It doesn't feel like a marriage, it feels like a three-month dating relationship that was an abrupt start and an abrupt end."

Meghan revealed she needs to talk to therapist after the end of her third marriage. "I'm talking to my therapist about it, and she's like, 'Meg, you're fine. It seems like it should be serious because you put the title 'marriage' on it, but it wasn't,' " she explained.

The mother of three went on sharing, "I learned a lesson, and it's time to move on. I think about it as a memory, and I'm sad it didn't work out, I had hopes for it … but it's fine. It literally feels like a nostalgic memory."

Assuring that she has since moved on from the end of her whirlwind marriage, Meghan said she has been mingling. "I'm going on dates and stuff," she claimed.

Meghan further gave an update on her personal life after the split when promoting her new YouTube series. Talking to Us Weekly, she said, "I'm doing great. I've been through a lot recently, but it all just feels like a quick memory."

Right now, the reality TV star said, "I'm in a really happy place. I think I've been through enough trauma that once I do experience something bad, I have a pattern of not dwelling on it."

While she's already dating again, Meghan said she has no interest in getting married again. When asked if she sees another wedding in her future, she replied, "No. Nope, done."

Meghan confirmed her split from Cuffe on December 27, just two months after they tied the knot in a private ceremony in October 2021. "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows - and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out," she wrote on her Stories after "many outlets and individuals" asked her to "comment on the state of [her] marriage."

"I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams," she continued, before adding in a separate Story, "At this time I ask for your grave and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family."

Meghan was previously married to lawyer Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011. She later married former baseball player Jim Edmonds in 2014, but it also ended in a divorce in 2019. They share three children together, 5-year-old Aspen and 3-year-old twins Hayes and Hart.