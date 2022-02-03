Terrence K. Williams Under Fire for Criticizing Whoopi Goldberg's Suspension From 'The View'

Instagram TV

In a video rant, the comedian suggests that the Emmy Award-winning host, who is suspended from the daytime talk show following her controversial comment on Holocaust, should be fired instead.

Feb 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Terrence K. Williams has weighed in on Whoopi Goldberg controversy. Surprisingly, instead of siding with the awards-winning entertainer, the comedian calls for a more severe punishment for the actress following her controversial Holocaust comment on "The View".

Taking to his social media accounts, Terrence posted a video in which he criticized the punishment to the "Sister Act" star, who is currently suspended from the daytime talk show for two weeks. Comparing it to Roseanne Barr's firing from her eponymous show "Roseanne" over her joke which was deemed racist, the Internet personality likened Whoopi's punishment to "a paid vacation."

In the video, Terrence noted that Roseanne was fired for making a joke about black fat lady. "But Whoopi said something that don't even compare to what Roseanne said," he claimed, before insisting, "Whoopi said something way worse."

"Whoopi downplayed millions, millions of Jewish people who were murdered and tortured by Hitler. But she gets a slap on the wrist," he continued. "Make it make sense, because it don't make sense at all."

In the caption, the Oklahoma City native reiterated his statements, "Whoopi should be fired. She is suspended for two weeks? That sound like a Paid Vacation to me." He went on blasting the "double standards" as penning, "Roseanne was fired for making a joke on Twitter but ABC said they don't accept apologies. Whoopi downplayed the Holocaust and she gets a slap on the wrist. Double Standards Right ??"

Many social media users, however, disagreed with Terrence. One person told the actor, "Shuth the thuck upth." Another said of Terrence, who has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, "Oh lord. He one of them."

"The black community with some sense don't claim this man," a third declared. Someone else reminded him, "Sir sir sir we are on Whoopi side."

Another accused Terrence of siding with the Republicans for the sake of gaining financial benefits. "Him and other black content creators, seen the money they can make from the other side(MAGA) just be echoing their statements," the said person opined. "They make racist feel comfortable with their thoughts because 'HoW cOuLd iT Be RaciST If hE AgRees AnD HEs bLaCK!!', I say that to say do not give him any hate or energy because it will on raise his status to that side and give him a louder voice he does not deserve."

ABC News president Kim Godwin announced Whoopi's suspension from "The View" on Tuesday, February 1 following her controversial comment on Holocaust. "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments," Kim said in a statement.

Explaining the decision although the Emmy Award-winning host has apologized twice, Kim continued, "While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."

Whoopi is reportedly livid over the suspension and is threatening to quit the show. "Her ego has been hurt and she's telling people she's going to quit," a source told New York Post. "Suspension from 'The View' is like getting suspended from Bravo. The bar is very low."