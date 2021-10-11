 
 

Olivia Rodrigo Assures Fans She Is Not 'Depressed' and 'Crying' All the Time

Olivia Rodrigo Assures Fans She Is Not 'Depressed' and 'Crying' All the Time
Instagram
Music

As many of the tracks on her debut album 'Sour' deal with heartbreak, the 'Driver's License' hitmaker reveals that she's always been 'obsessed' with 'feeling of loss.'

  • Oct 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo has put rumors claiming that she's depressed to rest. In a new interview, the "Driver's License" hitmaker assured her fans that she is not "depressed" and "crying" all the time as many of the songs on her debut album "Sour" deal with heartbreak and angst.

"I've always been obsessed with heartbreak songs. I wrote heartbreak songs before I ever had a boyfriend, honestly," the 18-year-old artist explained when making an appearance on CBS' "Sunday Morning". She added, "I've always been obsessed with that feeling. There's nothing more painful that being in that feeling of loss."

Olivia continued, "I was really sad, I was a 17-year-old girl going through my first real heartbreak, but I think a lot of people also think that, listening to my music, I'm a sad, depressed person." The "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" actress stressed, "That couldn't be farther from the truth. Definitely not crying on my bedroom floor all the time."

As for her hit song "Driver's License", Olivia admitted that she wrote the track after going through her first "real heartbreak." She recalled, "I just remember writing it and feeling like it was a page ripped out of my diary, because it was so intimate and vulnerable."

  See also...

"I just think there was no other option for me. I had to write it, I had to write it for me, to get it out," Olivia said. The "Good 4 U" songstress went on to note that she "would feel sick" if she kept all of the heartbreak feelings in. She added, "But really at the core of it I had to do it for myself."

Elsewhere in the interview, Olivia also divulged that she has been seeing a therapist since she was 16 years old. "That was a really big, life-changing moment, and I've learned so much about myself," she shared.

"I think there's sometimes a stigma around it, too. Sometimes people are like, 'You don't need that. You have so much. Your life is so great. What are your problems?' I think that's a thing that sometimes older people can do to younger people too, just trivialize what they're going through," Olivia said. "But it feels so real when you're in it, it feels so valid. Just because it's not an adult problem, where you don't have to pay taxes yet or whatever, doesn't mean it doesn't hurt."

You can share this post!

Morgan Wallen Gets Warm Welcome at Eric Church Concert Months After N-Word Controversy

Kris Jenner and More Kar-Jenner Family Members React to Kim Kardashian's 'SNL' Gig
Related Posts
Olivia Rodrigo's First Live Show at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival Tainted by Tussling Fans

Olivia Rodrigo's First Live Show at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival Tainted by Tussling Fans

MTV VMAs 2021: Olivia Rodrigo Smashes Camera While Performing Her 'Good 4 U'

MTV VMAs 2021: Olivia Rodrigo Smashes Camera While Performing Her 'Good 4 U'

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Album Chart

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Album Chart

Olivia Rodrigo Returns to No. 1 in U.K. Following Vinyl Release of 'Sour'

Olivia Rodrigo Returns to No. 1 in U.K. Following Vinyl Release of 'Sour'

Most Read
Jesy Nelson Accused of Blackfishing in New Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Music

Jesy Nelson Accused of Blackfishing in New Music Video With Nicki Minaj

The Beach Boys to Celebrate 60th Anniversary With 2022 Cruise Ship Festival

The Beach Boys to Celebrate 60th Anniversary With 2022 Cruise Ship Festival

Tears for Fears' Comeback Single Written Following Loved One's Tragic Death

Tears for Fears' Comeback Single Written Following Loved One's Tragic Death

Tom Morello Blames Systemic Failure for Limited Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Tom Morello Blames Systemic Failure for Limited Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction

R. Kelly's Album Sales Up Over 500 Percent After Guilty Sex Trafficking Verdict

R. Kelly's Album Sales Up Over 500 Percent After Guilty Sex Trafficking Verdict

John Legend and Gloria Estefan Join Nat King Cole's New Christmas Album

John Legend and Gloria Estefan Join Nat King Cole's New Christmas Album

Lil Nas X on Being Gay in Hip-Hop Industry: 'I Don't Feel Respected'

Lil Nas X on Being Gay in Hip-Hop Industry: 'I Don't Feel Respected'

Justin Bieber Helps Diane Keaton Deal With Loss in 'Ghost' Music Video

Justin Bieber Helps Diane Keaton Deal With Loss in 'Ghost' Music Video

Adele's New Album Inspired by Divorce Conversations With Son

Adele's New Album Inspired by Divorce Conversations With Son

Dwayne Johnson 'Grateful' to Make His Rap Debut Through Tech N9ne's 'Face Off'

Dwayne Johnson 'Grateful' to Make His Rap Debut Through Tech N9ne's 'Face Off'

Bill Ward Hopes to Do One Final Album With Black Sabbath

Bill Ward Hopes to Do One Final Album With Black Sabbath

Adele's 'Self-Redemption' Album Won't Have Any Duets

Adele's 'Self-Redemption' Album Won't Have Any Duets

Genesis Put Farewell Tour on Hold Following Positive Covid-19 Tests

Genesis Put Farewell Tour on Hold Following Positive Covid-19 Tests