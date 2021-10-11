Morgan Wallen Gets Warm Welcome at Eric Church Concert Months After N-Word Controversy

Instagram Music

After greeting the cheering audience at the City of Brotherly Love show, the 'Whiskey Glasses' crooner joins his pal in performing his song, 'Sand in My Boots'.

AceShowbiz - Morgan Wallen has made a surprise appearance at Eric Church's concert. Despite his N-word controversy several months prior, the "Whiskey Glasses" crooner got a warm welcome from fans at the City of Brotherly Love show.

When Morgan was walking on the stage on Saturday, October 9, Eric was singing the former's song, "Sand in My Boots". The 28-year-old later joined in and greeted the crowd, "What's going on Philadelphia?!!?" The cheering audience then welcomed him with thunderous applause.

The duo later performed more songs of the former contestant of "The Voice". They included "Whiskey Glasses", "Somebody's Problem", "Silverado for Sale" as well as "Quittin' Time."

Morgan appeared to have a great time at the Saturday event. On the following day, he took to Instagram to post a picture of him and Eric smiling onstage. He wrote in the caption, "Thank you @ericchurchmusic for last night and thank you Philadelphia. I'll never forget that."

This was not the first time Morgan performed at a live concert since his racial slur scandal. On July 30, the country star made a surprise appearance at Luke Bryan's show in Nashville, Tennessee.

Morgan landed in hot water in late January as he was caught using the N-word. Though so, he apologized in February by saying on Instagram, "Obviously the natural thing to do is apologize further and just continue to apologize but because you got caught and that's not what I wanted to do... My words matter. My words can truly hurt a person and at my core, that's not what I'm okay with."

The incident led Morgan to be banned from several music awards shows. In May, he's snubbed from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. In late September, it was announced that the musician is prohibited from attending the 2021 CMA Awards, which will take place on November 10.