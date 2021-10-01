 
 

Morgan Wallen Prohibited From Attending 2021 CMA Awards

Morgan Wallen Prohibited From Attending 2021 CMA Awards
Instagram
Music

The 'Sand in My Boots' singer, who gets Album of the Year nomination for his hit album 'Dangerous', is still dealing with the aftermath of his N-word controversy.

  • Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Morgan Wallen has been told to stay away from the 55th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee - even though he's nominated. Country Music Association bosses have banned him from the event in November, insisting his conduct doesn't resonate with their brand.

Wallen was forced to apologize and agree to take diversity classes after he was caught on camera in February yelling the "N" word during a night out with friends. As a result, his music was dropped from most radio stations and he was suspended by his record label, Big Loud/Republic.

In May, CMA Awards officials announced Wallen would be eligible for some award categories, but not for individual artist categories like the coveted Entertainer of the Year. As a result, Wallen and his collaborators picked up an Album of the Year nomination for his hit release, "Dangerous".

  See also...

But he won't be there to pick up the award if he wins. CMA CEO Sarah Trahern tells the Los Angeles Times, "This is the first time in the history of the CMA, to my knowledge, anyone has ever been disqualified for conduct."

"Honoring him as an individual this year is not right, and he will not be allowed on the red carpet, on our stage, or be celebrated in any way."

Wallen is up against the Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Eric Church, and Chris Stapleton for the big album prize.

In terms of his N-word controversy, Wallen has apologized several times before. In February, he made use of Instagram to say, "Obviously the natural thing to do is apologize further and just continue to apologize but because you got caught and that's not what I wanted to do... My words matter. My words can truly hurt a person and at my core, that's not what I'm okay with."

You can share this post!

Suki Waterhouse Supports Robert Pattinson at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Grand Opening

Sean Penn Agrees to Complete 'Gaslit' Filming After COVID Vaccinations Stand-Off
Related Posts
Morgan Wallen's Pledged $500K Donations to Black-Led Groups Largely Missing

Morgan Wallen's Pledged $500K Donations to Black-Led Groups Largely Missing

Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Stage Return at Luke Bryan's Nashville Concert

Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Stage Return at Luke Bryan's Nashville Concert

Morgan Wallen Puts Nashville House on Sale Following N-Word Controversy

Morgan Wallen Puts Nashville House on Sale Following N-Word Controversy

Morgan Wallen Admits He's 'Dumb and Ignorant' for Using N-Word

Morgan Wallen Admits He's 'Dumb and Ignorant' for Using N-Word

Most Read
Fat Joe and Ja Rule Avoid R. Kelly Collabs During 'Verzuz' Battle: 'He's Flawed'
Music

Fat Joe and Ja Rule Avoid R. Kelly Collabs During 'Verzuz' Battle: 'He's Flawed'

Donald Trump Loses Attempt to Dismiss Eddy Grant's Lawsuit

Donald Trump Loses Attempt to Dismiss Eddy Grant's Lawsuit

Jesy Nelson Burst Into Tears in First Interview Since Leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson Burst Into Tears in First Interview Since Leaving Little Mix

J Balvin Accuses Latin Grammys of Disrespect for Lack of Reggaeton Nominees

J Balvin Accuses Latin Grammys of Disrespect for Lack of Reggaeton Nominees

Ashanti Feels Blessed as She's Re-Recording Debut Album After Reclaiming Masters

Ashanti Feels Blessed as She's Re-Recording Debut Album After Reclaiming Masters

Zac Brown Band Cancels Shows After Lead Singer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Zac Brown Band Cancels Shows After Lead Singer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Camilo Dominates 2021 Latin Grammy Nominees With 10 Nods

Camilo Dominates 2021 Latin Grammy Nominees With 10 Nods

Kanye West Replaces Chris Brown's Vocals With His Own Voice on 'New Again'

Kanye West Replaces Chris Brown's Vocals With His Own Voice on 'New Again'

Watch Coldplay and BTS Singing 'My Universe' From 'Three Different Planets' in Its Visuals

Watch Coldplay and BTS Singing 'My Universe' From 'Three Different Planets' in Its Visuals

Lil Peep's Record Label Accused of Refusing to Pay Royalties

Lil Peep's Record Label Accused of Refusing to Pay Royalties

Dolly Parton Feels 'Honored and Flattered' After Lil Nas X Covers Her Song 'Jolene'

Dolly Parton Feels 'Honored and Flattered' After Lil Nas X Covers Her Song 'Jolene'

Mick Jagger Afraid His 'Overly Sexual' Dance Moves Upset Mom and Dad

Mick Jagger Afraid His 'Overly Sexual' Dance Moves Upset Mom and Dad

Bastille Turn Down Interviews and TV Gigs Due to Frontman's Body Dysmorphia

Bastille Turn Down Interviews and TV Gigs Due to Frontman's Body Dysmorphia