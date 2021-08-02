 
 

Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Stage Return at Luke Bryan's Nashville Concert

WENN/Judy Eddy
Before performing his hit songs at the Bridgestone Arena, the 'Whiskey Glasses' singer takes a step back from the spotlight due to backlash over his N-word usage during a night out with friends.

  • Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Disgraced country music star Morgan Wallen returned to the concert stage on Friday night (July 30) by making a surprise appearance at Luke Bryan's show in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wallen, who stepped back from the spotlight after he was caught on camera using the N-word during a night out with friends, performed his hits "More Than My Hometown" and "Whiskey Glasses" to the sold-out crowd at the Bridgestone Arena.

"So a really good friend of mine is here backstage," Bryan's guest Jason Aldean told the audience, prompting the headliner to add, "Do I need another tequila shot to get through this?"

Wallen then walked onstage with his acoustic guitar and introduced "More Than My Hometown" by saying, "This is a song about staying true to yourself, and that’s been a really hard thing for me to do lately, but here I am."

Last week (ends July 30), in his first major interview since being caught on video caught using the racial slur, Wallen spoke to "Good Morning America" co-host Michael Strahan, offering an explanation for the incident, which resulted in his music being pulled from radio and streaming sites.

"I was around some of my friends, and we say dumb stuff together," he said, "and it was - in our minds, it's playful... That sounds ignorant, but that's really where it came from... and it's wrong."

Wallen previously posted a lengthy apology video, in which he said he'd "let so many people down", and vowed to take some time to work on himself.

Morgan Wallen Puts Nashville House on Sale Following N-Word Controversy

Morgan Wallen Admits He's 'Dumb and Ignorant' for Using N-Word

Morgan Wallen's Fans Show Support for Him With Huge Billboards Ahead of 2021 CMT Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards 2021: Morgan Wallen Wins 3 Despite Vow to Ban Him After N-Word Scandal

