 
 

Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Coldplay to Perform at Prince William's Earthshot Awards

Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Coldplay to Perform at Prince William's Earthshot Awards
WENN
Music

The inaugural environmental awards are going to be made merry with performances and appearances by the likes of Ed Sheeran, Emma Watson, and David Oyelowo.

  • Oct 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and Coldplay are set to head the star-studded line-up for Prince William's inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards.

The British royal founded the initiative to reward those working to make a real difference to the planet - and he'll introduce the first-ever award ceremony, which will be held on 17 October (21).

William's wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, will present one of the five prizes, along with Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, David Oyelowo, and footballer Mohamed Salah.

The winners in each of the five categories - Protect and Restore Nature, Revive Our Oceans, Clean Our Air, Fix Our Climate, and Build a Waste-free World - will receive $1.36 million (£1 million) from Royal Foundation bosses to fund their earth-saving solutions, according to People.

  See also...

Sir David Attenborough will also speak about the importance of finding solutions to the world's current environmental challenges while Coldplay's performance at the show will be powered by energy created by 60 cyclists.

Jason Knauf, chief executive of the Royal Foundation, said, "The Earthshot Prize has been designed to celebrate our finalists as the visionary leaders that they are. The blockbuster roster of artists, athletes and presenters that have signed on for our inaugural awards show proves just how much excitement there is for optimistic action to rise to the great challenges of our time."

"This will be an award show unlike any you've seen before that will entertain you and inspire you to take action to repair the planet in. this decisive decade."

The ceremony, to be hosted by British presenters Clara Amfo and Dermot O'Leary, will take place at London's Alexandra Palace and air on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and globally on Discovery's Facebook page. It will also stream on discovery+ from 19 October.

You can share this post!

'No Time to Die' Bows Atop Box Office With $56 Million

'Oz' Star Granville Adams Dead at 58 After Long Battle With Cancer
Related Posts
Ed Sheeran Recalls Wife's Less-Than-Ideal Reaction to His Proposal on Cold Dreary Day

Ed Sheeran Recalls Wife's Less-Than-Ideal Reaction to His Proposal on Cold Dreary Day

Ed Sheeran Keeps Expanding Property Empire After Owning 27 Houses in London Alone

Ed Sheeran Keeps Expanding Property Empire After Owning 27 Houses in London Alone

Ed Sheeran Maps Out European Tour Dates for 2022

Ed Sheeran Maps Out European Tour Dates for 2022

Ed Sheeran Says American Awards Shows Are Filled With Resentment and Hatred After MTV VMAs

Ed Sheeran Says American Awards Shows Are Filled With Resentment and Hatred After MTV VMAs

Most Read
Jesy Nelson Accused of Blackfishing in New Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Music

Jesy Nelson Accused of Blackfishing in New Music Video With Nicki Minaj

The Beach Boys to Celebrate 60th Anniversary With 2022 Cruise Ship Festival

The Beach Boys to Celebrate 60th Anniversary With 2022 Cruise Ship Festival

Tom Morello Blames Systemic Failure for Limited Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Tom Morello Blames Systemic Failure for Limited Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Tears for Fears' Comeback Single Written Following Loved One's Tragic Death

Tears for Fears' Comeback Single Written Following Loved One's Tragic Death

R. Kelly's Album Sales Up Over 500 Percent After Guilty Sex Trafficking Verdict

R. Kelly's Album Sales Up Over 500 Percent After Guilty Sex Trafficking Verdict

John Legend and Gloria Estefan Join Nat King Cole's New Christmas Album

John Legend and Gloria Estefan Join Nat King Cole's New Christmas Album

Lil Nas X on Being Gay in Hip-Hop Industry: 'I Don't Feel Respected'

Lil Nas X on Being Gay in Hip-Hop Industry: 'I Don't Feel Respected'

Justin Bieber Helps Diane Keaton Deal With Loss in 'Ghost' Music Video

Justin Bieber Helps Diane Keaton Deal With Loss in 'Ghost' Music Video

Adele's New Album Inspired by Divorce Conversations With Son

Adele's New Album Inspired by Divorce Conversations With Son

Dwayne Johnson 'Grateful' to Make His Rap Debut Through Tech N9ne's 'Face Off'

Dwayne Johnson 'Grateful' to Make His Rap Debut Through Tech N9ne's 'Face Off'

Bill Ward Hopes to Do One Final Album With Black Sabbath

Bill Ward Hopes to Do One Final Album With Black Sabbath

Adele's 'Self-Redemption' Album Won't Have Any Duets

Adele's 'Self-Redemption' Album Won't Have Any Duets

Genesis Put Farewell Tour on Hold Following Positive Covid-19 Tests

Genesis Put Farewell Tour on Hold Following Positive Covid-19 Tests