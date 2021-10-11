Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Coldplay to Perform at Prince William's Earthshot Awards

WENN Music

The inaugural environmental awards are going to be made merry with performances and appearances by the likes of Ed Sheeran, Emma Watson, and David Oyelowo.

Oct 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and Coldplay are set to head the star-studded line-up for Prince William's inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards.

The British royal founded the initiative to reward those working to make a real difference to the planet - and he'll introduce the first-ever award ceremony, which will be held on 17 October (21).

William's wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, will present one of the five prizes, along with Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, David Oyelowo, and footballer Mohamed Salah.

The winners in each of the five categories - Protect and Restore Nature, Revive Our Oceans, Clean Our Air, Fix Our Climate, and Build a Waste-free World - will receive $1.36 million (£1 million) from Royal Foundation bosses to fund their earth-saving solutions, according to People.

Sir David Attenborough will also speak about the importance of finding solutions to the world's current environmental challenges while Coldplay's performance at the show will be powered by energy created by 60 cyclists.

Jason Knauf, chief executive of the Royal Foundation, said, "The Earthshot Prize has been designed to celebrate our finalists as the visionary leaders that they are. The blockbuster roster of artists, athletes and presenters that have signed on for our inaugural awards show proves just how much excitement there is for optimistic action to rise to the great challenges of our time."

"This will be an award show unlike any you've seen before that will entertain you and inspire you to take action to repair the planet in. this decisive decade."

The ceremony, to be hosted by British presenters Clara Amfo and Dermot O'Leary, will take place at London's Alexandra Palace and air on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and globally on Discovery's Facebook page. It will also stream on discovery+ from 19 October.