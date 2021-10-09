 
 

Cardi B Accused Of Misleading the Court for Saying She Can't Appear in Trial Following Son's Birth

The 'WAP' hitmaker previously claimed she couldn't travel to California for the proceedings because she just gave birth to her second child, but she managed to fly to Paris two weeks after filing her motion.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has been hit with another accusation in a $5 million lawsuit leveled against her. Claiming that she couldn't appear in a trial following the birth of his son, the "WAP" hitmaker was accused of misleading the court, according to Radar.

Cardi and Kevin Brophy, Jr., who filed the lawsuit against the femcee years ago for featuring him on her album cover without his permission, were supposed to make a court appearance on October 26. The mother of two, however, filed a motion claiming that she couldn't travel to California for the proceedings because she gave birth in early September.

"For medical reasons, it is inadvisable for her to travel from her present residence on the East Coast to Southern California," her lawyer stated. "Being in the immediate post-natal period and nursing her newborn child, it would be an unreasonable imposition upon her to require her to actively be present for and participate in pretrial preparation and attendance at the trial itself."

After a judge moved the trial to February 1, 2022, Kevin fired back at Cardi. He claimed that despite her lawyer's statement, she managed to fly to Paris, France to attend Paris Fashion Week.

Kevin said that Cardi's conduct "contradicts her sworn declaration and her statements to the court" were misleading. He then added, "There is no reasonable explanation for" Cardi to "suggest that she could not, and would not, leave New York because she needed to be with her children and that it was not safe to be in public places, only for her to appear two weeks later in Paris."

Kevin is now requesting a judge to move the date up to December. He is also demanding the wife of Offset to pay $8,130 in sanctions.

Kevin filed his lawsuit back in 2017. He said the man orally pleasuring Cardi in her "Gangsta B***h Music Vol. 1" mixtape cover has tattoos on his back of a tiger battling a snake that resembles a design he has. He is demanding $5 million in damages for the violation of his right of publicity.

